Taylor Swift’s New Music Video Premiere of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ at the VMAs

Taylor Swift’s brand new music video for her song “Look What You Made Me Do” is set to premiere at tonight’s 2017 VMAs. And, according to Variety, after Swift’s lyric video was released this past Thursday night, it reached over 19 million views in just 24 hours. So, the actual video should kill it in views as well and we’ll be updating this post with the music video as soon as it is released.

Upon the song’s release, it rose to number 1 on iTunes and on Media Base. In addition, a rep for Spotify confirmed to Variety that Swift set the new global first day streaming record for the platform with more than 8 million streams for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Teasers of the song’s music video have stirred up fans, who are comparing it to Beyonce’s Formation video. The video’s director Joseph Kahn has responded to some of the comparisons, tweeting these messages:

I’ve worked with Beyoncé a few times. She’s an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey … Also there’s something to that ‘formation’ shot I painted out and you haven’t seen yet … Before video release: Kahn copying Lemonade. After video release: Kahn copying obscure K Pop video made in North Korean prison in 2006.

Whether or not Swift will show up for the awards is still unknown and executive producer Jesse Ignjatovic told People that:

She (Swift) has been on the show many times and performed with a new album coming, but not this time. I definitely wish she was coming on and performing.

Fans are hoping Swift will appear to introduce her new music video. Swift is nominated in just one category this year, for her collaboration with Zayn Malik on the song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”.

Taylor Swift’s new album, titled Reputation, is set to come out November 10, 2017.