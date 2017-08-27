VMAs 2017 Host Katy Perry: Who Is Hosting the MTV Video Music Awards Tonight?

✨fifth element flow✨ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Who is the host of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards? Katy Perry, who seems to have adopted a “Space” theme (probably because of MTV’s “Moon man”), is taking on the role as the emcee for the night. In addition, she is nominated for several awards and is set to perform her song “Swish Swish” with Nicki Minaj.

One thing that fans are waiting to see is if Katy Perry’s longtime feud with Taylor Swift will be addressed, especially since Swift is premiering her brand new music video. A couple years ago, when Miley Cyrus hosted the awards show, Nicki Minaj was not shy to call out the host, shouting over to her, “What’s good?!” But, something like this likely will not happen. The show’s producer, Garrett English, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his excitement over Perry hosting the event and said:

We’re incredibly lucky to have her. Obviously she has a great heritage with our show, our brand, our audience. So, it’s a very easy conclusion for us. She’s been lovely and we’re having a fantastic week putting it all together.

English also dished that there will be a lot of costume changes for Perry throughout the night and “a lot of movement”, explaining:

I think one of the things about this show is the entire space is dynamic. Katy is looking at using that space in a fun, exciting way and she’s a fun and dynamic and kinetic personality. So, she’s going to be all over this space and her performance will be the usual Katy Perry epicness.

Soon, Katy Perry will be headed out for a year on another world tour, so her hosting tonight’s VMAs is a good opportunity to promote her shows. The tour is titled “Witness” and tickets are already on sale. Carly Rae Jepsen is set to open for Perry on her tour and she dished to ET Online that:

Her people call[ed] my people. It was nice and I’ve obviously known her throughout the years and we get along great. So it’ll be a lot of fun I’m sure.

Noah Cyrus and Purity Ring will also be opening acts for Perry on her tour. Tonight, Noah Cyrus is up for a VMA for Best New Artist.