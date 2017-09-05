‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Contestants: Semi-Finals Week 1

Trae Patton/NBC

Tonight is week 1 of the semi-finals on America’s Got Talent. Eleven acts are set to perform and we’ve got the rundown on each of them, along with videos of their previous performances. Tomorrow night, the results episode will air and five acts will go through, while six will be eliminated. So, who are the contestants set to perform this week? Let’s get into the acts below.

Billy & Emily England

Who wants to see @itsbillyandemily take over Hollywood Blvd?✨#AGT A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

When this brother and sister extreme rollerblading duo are not on the AGT stage, they perform in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the variety show “Absinthe.”

Chase Goehring

Hope you bought tickets to the #AGTFinale, @djkhaled! A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Goehring is a Youtube success as a singer and songwriter, who won over the judges with an original song for his first audition on the show. Guest judge DJ Khaled was especially fond of him. In addition to singing, Goehring also plays the ukulele and guitar. Simon Cowell was actually quite familiar with Goehring before he came to AGT, as Goehring previously appeared on season 3 of The X Factor.

DaNell Daymon & Greater Works

Shouting before, after and DURING the #AGTFinale. 🙌 A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 4, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

This act is a gospel choir from across the country and the Chief Vocal Director is DaNell Daymon. According to Earn the Necklace, the group was founded in 2010. Previously, the judges helped save this choir from being sent home.

Darci Lynne Farmer

But what will Oscar do?! #AGT A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

This singing ventriloquist is young and she hopes to keep the old skill of ventriloquism alive, but puts her own modern twist into her performances. Previously on the show, a ventriloquist was a winner, so Farmer definitely has a good shot.

Evie Clair

When you wannabe in the #AGTFinale. A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Evie Clair is an emotional, young singer whose father is battling cancer. The Dunkin’ Save votes from America was what has kept singer Evie Clair in the competition.

Eric Jones

How high though? #AGT A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

It was down to trio singing group The Masqueraders and magician Eric Jones, but America’s votes kept Jones in the mix. Jones’ specialty is close-up magic.

Johnny Manuel

What he does best! #AGT A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Johnny Manuel made it big as a young man, but his dreams fell flat. Now he has embraced who he truly is and delivers amazing vocals. Simon Cowell calls him a “diva” and Manuel definitely knows how to nail a powerful song.

Mike Yung

🙌✨#AGT A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Mike Yung has been singing for decades in the subway and he is currently trying to follow his dreams of making it in the music industry. He and his family have fallen on hard times as he spends as much time working on his career as possible.

Preacher Lawson

We hope it's not @howiemandel. #AGT A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Comedian Preacher Lawson was up against some stiff competition so far this season, but he was able to rise above other comics on the show.

Sara & Hero

Got a feeling @thesupercollies are gonna do that anyways. #AGT A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Sara Carson and her dog Hero are an act that Simon Cowell begged the other judges to vote through in the beginning. Carson is a dog trainer from Canada, who is not supported by her family. She travels around with her pups and she has actually appeared on her fair share of TV programs. For example, she’s been on the Ellen Show, The Late Show With David Letterman, and in Petco commercials.

Yoli Mayor

Strike a pose! #AGT A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Yoli Mayor is a singer, who Simon Cowell and show host Tyra Banks helped to revamp her look. Apparently, this made a world of a difference in her act and she is still in the competition.