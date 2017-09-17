Aziz Ansari Wife & Girlfriend News: Is He Married?

Getty

Aziz Ansari is a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for a second consecutive year at the Primetime Emmy Awards thanks to his acclaimed Netflix series <i<Master of None. In the show, his character has met the love of his life, but has Ansari done the same in reality? The answer is no. Ansari is single after breaking up with pastry chef Courtney McBroom last year.

McBroom is a Texas native who owns Large Marge in Los Angeles and was culinary director at Momofuku Milk Bar in New York City. She also contributed to famed chef Christina Tosi‘s cookbooks.

McBroom and Anzari met while she was working at the Momofuku Milk Bar. At first, she didn’t know who the comedian was.

“I was working at Momofuku Milk Bar in Manhattan. Someone said, ‘Aziz Ansari is here!’ I didn’t know who he was,” she told Food & Wine in 2015. “A year later we met at an event and bonded over Hokey Pokey cookies. They’re made from smoked oats and a weird New Zealand toffee candy called Hokey Pokey. Milk Bar created them for Band of Outsiders fashion shows. Basically, the Hokey Pokey brought us together.”

“I met her years ago when she was seeing someone,” Ansari told Billboard. At the time, they were in a nine-month relationship and Ansari refused to reveal her name. “I thought she was really cool. Then I ran into her randomly and she was single. “I’ve kind of settled down,” he added. “I was the guy eating Skittles and having lots of fun, and then I was like, ‘I need a nice nutritious salad’ — she’s the salad.”

The 34-year-old Ansari and McBroom split after two years of dating. A source told the New York Daily News in January 2016 that they split the month before. His busy schedule – which including making Master of None, touring as a stand-up comic and promoting the book Modern Romance – might have been to blame.

Ansari told People Magazine last month that he’s still single, but he’s very happy.

“Personally, I’m alone right now,” he told People. He also said that the perfect girl would be “someone I would be thrilled to do nothing with who would be as equally thrilled to do nothing with me.”

Ansari and Master of None co-creator Alan Yang won an Emmy last year for writing the episode “Parents.” This year, the series was nominated for eight Emmys and already won for editing. It’s up for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy.