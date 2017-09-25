Rapper B.o.B Launches Campaign to Determine If the Earth Is Flat

YouTube

Rapper Bobby Ray Simmons, better known as B.o.B, made headlines last year when he took to Twitter to spread his belief that the Earth is flat.

Now, the 28-year-old rapper is taking matters into his own hands. On September 22, B.o.B announced the launch of a campaign to fund the purchase of “multiple satellites” which would be sent into space to prove his theory that the Earth has no curve.

The campaign, called “Show BoB The Curve” has raised just over $200 of the eventual $200,000 goal in three days.

“I would like to send one, if not multiple satellites, as far into space, or orbit as I can to find the curve,” B.o.B, who refers to himself in the video as Flat Earth Bob, said.

Watch B.o.B’s campaign announcement video below:

The campaign comes after B.o.B made his beliefs of a flat Earth well known. In July 2016, he was officially welcomed into “The Flat Earth Society,” a group of people who share the belief that the Earth is indeed flat.

In January 2016, B.o.B went on a tweet storm with a string theories and photos taken at a high altitude to serve as “evidence” there’s no curve in Earth.

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart… where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

Once you go flat, you never go back — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 26, 2016

The belief spurred astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to chime in with scientific evidence that the Earth is indeed a sphere and started quite the feud between the two.

@bobatl Polaris is gone by 1.5 deg S. Latitude. You’ve never been south of Earth’s Equator, or if so, you've never looked up. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

@bobatl Earth's curve indeed blocks 150 (not 170) ft of Manhattan. But most buildings in midtown are waaay taller than that. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

Despite the arguments debunking his theory, B.o.B accused NASA of avoiding questions and released a song dissing Tyson called “Flatline.” In the song, B.o.B talks about his Flat Earth belief, referencing conspiracy theories formed by David Irving, a known holocaust denier. The lyrics gained the attention of the Anti-Defamation League and Tyson’s nephew, Stephen, who followed with his own diss track against B.o.B titled “Flat to Fact.

While the $200,000 goal seems like a steep price to pay for the research, it wouldn’t nearly be enough to fully fund the satellite launches.

According to The Motley Fool, a “lower-end” satellite mission costs about $164 million.

B.o.B isn’t the only notable celebrity that has flat Earth beliefs. Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving came out earlier this year as a “Flat-Earth truther” on Richard Jefferson’s podcast.

“The Earth is flat,” Irving said. “I’ telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.”

Irving also said he doubts that the Earth rotates around the sun.