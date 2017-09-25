Brooke Simpson – ‘The Voice’ 2017 Blind Audition Winner

Brooke Simpson is one of the contestants performing in the blind auditions on the premiere of The Voice season 13 and she is lucky enough to be one of the blind audition winners. For her audition, Simpson chose to perform the song “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato for this season’s four coaches – Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus.

Simpson hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she works as a Christian youth leader and she is a graduate of Lee University.

All four of the coaches were giving her praise after her audition, but Adam Levine said she was “one in a million”. He also said:

Most people who try to do what you do so effortlessly like you do shouldn’t do it because you have to be able to sing with proficiency and technically be good but also you have to manage to squeeze in all this soulfulness and passion and power.

Simpson currently works at Potential Church and she refers to herself as “chicken nugget”.

When asked by the judges about her background, Simpson says that her parents are her inspiration. Simpson’s mother and father are the pastors of Mills Family Ministries and the Mills Family has even produced a record together. Jimille and Mike Mills are Simpson’s parents and they are quite the singers as well. Check out their singing in the below audio clip from Facebook.

