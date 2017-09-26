‘Bull’ Season 2 Premiere Time & Channel

Patrick Harbron/CBS

While NBC’s This Is Us got all the attention last season, CBS’ Michael Weatherly-starring Bull was actually the most-watched freshman show of the 2016-2017 TV season. Now it’s back, with Dr. Jason Bull returning to help clients navigate trials. Season two kicks off with “School for Scandal” on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Read on for a preview of the new season.

For those who missed out on season one, Bull is loosely based on Phil McGraw‘s career as a trial consultant before he became the host of Dr. Phil. McGraw co-created the series with House creator Paul Attanasio.

Weatherly stars as Dr. Jason Bull, who runs the Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC), which helps clients pick the best juries to help win their cases. He hates lawywes, but is stuck working with his former brother-in-law, Benny Colon (Freddy Rodriguez), who is the firm’s in-house counsel. The rest of the cast includes Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Annabelle Attanasio.

The series also has a new showrunner, Glenn Gordon Caron (Medium), overseeing season two. He’s hoping to make season two more character-driven.

“It wasn’t like I called CBS and said, ‘I have some things I want to do to a show you have.’ They called me,” Caron told TVLine. “They thought the show was a big success, but if it was really going to go the distance they needed to know more about the folks at TAC (Trial Analysis Corporation), the people who are the bedrock of the series — Bull included.”

PREMIERE DATE: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

TIME: 9 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: CBS (Click here to find your local CBS affiliate.)

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “School for Scandal” – “When Bull joins the district attorney in a case against Kara Clayton (Minka Kelly), who claims she killed her billionaire husband in self-defense, tensions run high when he learns that his on-again, off-again romantic interest, Diana Lindsay (Jill Flint), is defending the widow. Also, Chunk makes a decision about his future.”

CAST:

Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull

Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colón

Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan

Jaime Lee Kirchner as Danny James

Annabelle Attanasio as Cable McCrory

Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer

Jill Flint as Diana Lindsay

CREDITS:

Created by Phil McGraw & Paul Attanasio

Executive Producers: Paul Attanasio, Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Mark Goffman, Steven Spielberg and Rodrigo Garcia