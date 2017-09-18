Who Is Chrissy Metz Dating?

Getty

Fans of This Is Us should be happy to know that Chrissy Metz has found love– and it’s with someone involved with the hit NBC series.

Thats right– for about a year now, Metz has been dating This Is Us cameraman Josh Stancil. The two made their first public appearance together in January at EW’s SAG Awards party.

Though they’re co-workers, Metz and Stancil have managed to make their year-long relationship work. In a February interview with People, Metz discussed her personal life, and opened up about Stancil. “My priority is my job and his priority is his… He’s been doing this for many … 15, 16 years, and he even said to me, ‘Listen, if it’s ever weird, I will leave. I will leave the show and go work on another show.’ I’m like, ‘No! Don’t leave the show.’”

Luckily, Metz said that work has never been a source of tension in their relationship. “… I am there as Kate. I’m there to do a job, and it’s never become an issue.” In fact, it seems the couple’s relationship on set has brought them closer. Metz shared with People that ahead of the Golden Globes, Stancil left her a note in her purse. “It was sweet. [It said], ‘You are already a winner no matter what and I love you.’ He’s amazing.”

In August, Metz admitted that she wasn’t living with Stancil. “I like living on my own. I’ve never done it before so I’m going to enjoy it for as long as I can,” she told People. She added on, “I’m not rushing into anything, and I don’t think that when you really care about somebody that you need to.”

Metz, 36, was raised in Homestead, Florida. She made her acting debut in 2005 as a counter girl in season 2 of Entourage. In 2008, Metz appeared on the series My Name is Earl as Chunk. In 2014, she booked the recurring role of Barbara on American Horror Story: Freak Show, and subsequently nailed the series regular role of Kate Pearson on This Is Us.

Tonight, Metz is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series along with Uzo Aduba from Orange Is the New Black, Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, Ann Drowd from The Handmaid’s Tale, Thandie Newton from Westworld, and Samira Wiley from The Handmaid’s Tale.