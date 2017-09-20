‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Serving 1 Year in Jail

Getty

Throughout the past season of Dance Moms, Abby Lee Miller has been absent from episodes quite a bit as she was figuring out her legal issues. Currently, Miller is serving a one-year sentence in jail for fraud and Cheryl Burke has been hired to take over as the star of Dance Moms in Miller’s place.

And, while Miller has begun her stay at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California, former inmate Holli Coulman has told Life & Style Magazine that Miller is not adjusting well. Coulman explains:

The staff shines flashlights in her face and make comments. The inmates want to see her taken down a peg. She has these fits of hysterical crying,” she revealed. “A very good friend of mine describe it as ‘[expletive] crazy crying.’

While things don’t look good for Miller right now, Coulman says:

The very young [inmates] want her to teach them how to dance. She can teach a dance class outside, in the dirt, and a lot of people will take it.

So, how did Miller get into this mess?

Miller is reported to have even hid $755,000 in earnings from her show Dance Moms when she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2010. Miller’s bankruptcy lasted for about three years and prosecutors claim she concealed income from her TV appearances, dance classes and merchandise sales during that time. Plus, the indictment claims that Miller falsified the financial reports from her dance studio, and did not report part of her income.

In her original bankruptcy plan, Miller admitted she receiving partial income from the reality show but said that she never had a contract. Prosecutors believe this was untrue.

Federal bankruptcy Judge Thomas Agresti was set to approve Miller’s bankruptcy plan when he saw Miller’s Ultimate Dance Competition, her appearance on Dancing With the Stars and a promo for the third season of Dance Moms, according to Food World News. None of these show contracts appeared in the bankruptcy plan. As a result, the judge called another hearing in February 2013 where he ordered Miller to disclose all her earnings.

Though, at first, Miller entered a plea of “not-guilty,” on June 27, 2016 in court, she submitted a guilty plea after being indicted in October 2015. Miller was charged with 20 counts of fraud and another charge of violating currency reporting laws.