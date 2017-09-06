Dave Matthews Band Announce ‘A Concert For Charlottesville’

Getty

A little less than a month after turmoil, violence and loss of life ravaged the community of Charlottesville, Virginia, the Dave Matthews Band are organizing a night of music and unity to help heal the wounds that the band’s hometown suffered back in August. “A Concert For Charlottesville” will take place on September 24 at UVA Scott Stadium and will be free to those looking to attend. It will be the Dave Matthews Band’s first concert in over a year and their first since announcing that they were going on indefinite hiatus one year ago. The band got it’s start in Charlottesville more than 25 years ago.

The event is looking to be a packed line-up and will also include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, The Roots, Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant and special guests.

“A Concert for Charlottesville” is free for the people of Charlottesville, as well as students at the University of Virginia. According to the concert’s website, those residents and students will be given priority when it comes to claiming tickets, which can be claimed here. Requests for tickets can made up until noon ET on Monday September 11th. A limited number of tickets will also be available on Friday September 15th at the John Paul Jones Arena box office, starting at 10:00 am EST. They ask that no one line up prior to 8 am.

If selected, you will be charged a handling fee of $7.50 per ticket claimed online. Tickets will be sent out via USPS.

The concert is asking for donations as well. The “Concert for Charlottesville Fund,” which is part of the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, is accepting donations that will go to “victims of the events in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, their families, first responders and organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide.”