‘Drink, Slay, Love’: Meet the Cast of Lifetime’s New Movie

The next new Lifetime movie is Drink, Slay, Love, which stars Cierra Ramirez as a 16-year-old high school student you also happens to be a vampire. The new film debuts at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 16. Read on for a preview and to meet the cast.

Drink, Slay, Love involves vampires, so it’s not based on a true story. It’s based on the 2012 YA novel of the same name by Sarah Beth Durst. The book centers on Pearl, played by Ramirez in the film. She’s a 16-year-old vampire who faces the same problems vampires usually do. She hates sunlight, was born evil and she likes drinking blood. But one day, she is stabbed through the heart by a unicorn. (At least, that’s how things happen in the book.)

After the attack, Pearl not only can suddenly survive in the sun, but she also grows a conscious. Her family takes advantage and sends her to high school on a mission – to gather up kids for the Vampire King’s blood feast. But is Pearl ready to sacrifice her new human friends to please her family? We’ll have to watch the movie to find out.

The film was directed by Vanessa Parise, who has helped episodes of Beyond and Just Add Magic. She also directed last year’s From Straight A’s to XXX and 2015’s The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 Story. Actress Bella Thorne was an executive producer on the new film.

Meet the main cast of Drink, Slay, Love!

Cierra Ramirez as Pearl

Cierra Ramirez is the star of Drink, Slay, Love, playing the 19-year-old vampire Pearl. The actress is best known for playing Mariana Foster in Freeform’s The Fosters. She also starred in Girl In Progress and played Kathy on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. In 2016, she released the EP Discreet. You can follow her on Instagram here.

Zack Peladeau as Evan

Zack Peladeau plays Evan in Drink, Slay, Love. Last year, he was seen in the “Method Head” episode of The CW’s iZombie. He has appeared in a few other TV movies, including Killer Crush (2017), Guilty at 17 (2014) and Crisis Point (2012). You can find him on Instagram here.

Gregg Sulkin as Jadrien

Gregg Sulkin plays Jadrien in Drink, Slay, Love. He plays Chase Stein in the upcoming Marvel/Hulu series Runaways. Sulkin also played Liam in Faking It (2014-2015) and has appeared in the TV movies Delirium (2014), A Daughter’s Nightmare and The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex. He had a four-episode stint on Pretty Little Liars as Wesley. You can follow him on Instagram.

Tessie Santiago as Mother

Tessie Santiago plays Pearl’s mother in Drink, Slay, Love. Santiago recently starred as Luna Vargas in nine episodes of ABC’s Scandal. She has also appeared in episodes of Major Crimes, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Royal Pains. Her TV movie credits include Touched (2014), One Hot Summer, The Wishing Well and The Cheerleader Murders. She is on Instagram.

PREMIERE DATE: Saturday, September 16, 2017

TIME: 10:00 p.m. ET

OTHER AIRINGS:

Sunday, September 17 at 2:04 a.m. ET

CHANNEL: Lifetime (To find out what channel Lifetime is for you, click here to go to TVGuide.com and change your provider under “TV Listings.”)

PLOT: “When teen vampire Pearl loses her aversion to sunlight, her family sends her to high school to find fresh, young blood. As she makes friends, Pearl must decide whether to remain in the world she has known her entire life or to embrace her new humanity.”

CREDITS:

Directed by Vanessa Parise

Written by Eirene Donohue

Based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Beth Durst

Executive Producers: Sheri Singer, Bella Thorne

Producers: Tina Pehme, Kim Roberts

Production Companies: Sepia Films