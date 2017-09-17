E! Red Carpet – Emmy Awards 2017: Everything You Need to Know

For those of you who are big followers of E! News, we have all the info on how to watch the E! Red Carpet coverage, the schedule rundown of E!’s Emmys footage and Fashion Police details for the Emmy Awards. Check it all out below.

SUNDAY – September 17, 2017

4:30 – 6 p.m. ET: E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards is hosted by Kristin Cavallari, Brad Goreski, and Erin Lim, previewing the 2017 Emmys, playing games and giving their fashion predictions. Surprise guests are expected.

6 – 8 p.m. ET: Live From the Red Carpet with Giuliana Rancic, Jason Kennedy, Kristin Dos Santos, and Justin Sylvester as the red carpet reporters. There will also be pre-show coverage, interviews and after-party footage available on EOnline.

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET: E! After-Party is the wrap-up show, which features special guests, along with hosts Brad Goreski, Morgan Stewart, Ashley Graham, and Zuri Hall.

MONDAY – September 18, 2017

8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT: The Rundown on Snapchat

12 p.m. ET/PT: Daily Pop: The 2017 Emmy Awards will go over the biggest Emmy moments with Catt Sadler, Carissa Culiner, and Justin Sylvester.

7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT: On E! News, the hosts will go over the most recent celebrity news in addition to footage from the Emmys.

8 p.m. ET/PT: Fashion Police airs their take on the fashions of the Emmys this year. The cast consists of Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Nene Leakes and Margaret Cho. Erika Jayne is a guest co-host.

Use the hashtag #ERedCarpet for all the network’s best coverage tonight on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING:

Hashtag: #Eredcarpet #EGlambot #fashionpolice

Twitter: @enews @EOnlineStyle @e_FashionPolice

Instagram: @enews @stylecollective @FashionPolice

Snapchat: @E_News @stylecollective