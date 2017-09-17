2017 Emmy Awards: The Complete List of Presenters

The 2017 Emmy Awards are finally here and an A-list lineup of celebs is expected to take the stage to present tonight.
The 69th Annual Emmy Awards will honor the best in US primetime television from June 1, 2016, to May 31, 2017, with winners chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Stephen Colbert will be hosting the event tonight, and Westworld and SNL lead the pack with the most nominations of the night, with 22 each. Following closely behind are The Handmaid’s Tale, Atlanta, This Is Us, Big Little Lies and Feud: Bette and Joan.
The full list of presenters includes:
Riz Ahmed
Anthony Anderson
Iain Armitage
Alec Baldwin
Jason Bateman
Jessica Biel
Alexis Bledel
Rachel Bloom
Matt Bomer
Carol Burnett
Dave Chappelle
Priyanka Chopra
James Corden
Viola Davis
Laura Dern
Edie Falco
Anna Faris
Mark Feuerstein
Jane Fonda
Jermaine Fowler
Chris Hardwick
Allison Janney
Rashida Jones
Nicole Kidman
Zoë Kravitz
Norman Lear
LL Cool J
Seth MacFarlane
Sonequa Martin-Green
Tatiana Maslany
Melissa McCarthy
Gerald McRaney
Debra Messing
Seth Meyers
Lea Michele
Shemar Moore
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Kumail Nanjiani
Kaitlin Olson
Jim Parsons
Dolly Parton
Sarah Paulson
Jeremy Piven
Issa Rae
Craig Robinson
Gina Rodriguez
Anika Noni Rose
Tracee Ellis Ross
Emmy Rossum
Adam Scott
Lily Tomlin
Cicely Tyson
Gabrielle Union
Oprah Winfrey
Reese Witherspoon
B. D. Wong
Shailene Woodley
This year’s Emmys are bound to be more interesting than last year’s, with many new series up for awards, including Atlanta, This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, and Westworld. A variety of media outlets are also forecasting a decent amount of political talk– especially with SNL being up for so many nominations, and Colbert hosting.
The Emmys will take place on Sunday, September 17, at 8pm ET on CBS. Red carpet coverage of the event will start an hour prior.
Leave a Reply