2017 Emmy Awards: The Complete List of Presenters

The 2017 Emmy Awards are finally here and an A-list lineup of celebs is expected to take the stage to present tonight.

The 69th Annual Emmy Awards will honor the best in US primetime television from June 1, 2016, to May 31, 2017, with winners chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Stephen Colbert will be hosting the event tonight, and Westworld and SNL lead the pack with the most nominations of the night, with 22 each. Following closely behind are The Handmaid’s Tale, Atlanta, This Is Us, Big Little Lies and Feud: Bette and Joan.

The full list of presenters includes:

Riz Ahmed

Anthony Anderson

Iain Armitage

Alec Baldwin

Jason Bateman

Jessica Biel

Alexis Bledel

Rachel Bloom

Matt Bomer

Carol Burnett

Dave Chappelle

Priyanka Chopra

James Corden

Viola Davis

Laura Dern

Edie Falco

Anna Faris

Mark Feuerstein

Jane Fonda

Jermaine Fowler

Chris Hardwick

Allison Janney

Rashida Jones

Nicole Kidman

Zoë Kravitz

Norman Lear

LL Cool J

Seth MacFarlane

Sonequa Martin-Green

Tatiana Maslany

Melissa McCarthy

Gerald McRaney

Debra Messing

Seth Meyers

Lea Michele

Shemar Moore

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Kumail Nanjiani

Kaitlin Olson

Jim Parsons

Dolly Parton

Sarah Paulson

Jeremy Piven

Issa Rae

Craig Robinson

Gina Rodriguez

Anika Noni Rose

Tracee Ellis Ross

Emmy Rossum

Adam Scott

Lily Tomlin

Cicely Tyson

Gabrielle Union

Oprah Winfrey

Reese Witherspoon

B. D. Wong

Shailene Woodley

This year’s Emmys are bound to be more interesting than last year’s, with many new series up for awards, including Atlanta, This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, and Westworld. A variety of media outlets are also forecasting a decent amount of political talk– especially with SNL being up for so many nominations, and Colbert hosting.

The Emmys will take place on Sunday, September 17, at 8pm ET on CBS. Red carpet coverage of the event will start an hour prior.