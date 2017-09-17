Emmy Awards 2017 Time & Channel

The 2017 Emmy Awards airs tonight, which means awards season is approaching. Get all the details on what time the show airs, when to watch the red carpet specials and more below.
DATE: September 17, 2017
SHOW TIME: 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT
TV CHANNEL: CBS – Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.
LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the show online via live stream.
HOST: Stephen Colbert
RED CARPET:
4:30 – 6 p.m. ET/PT – Countdown to the Emmy Awards on E!
6 – 8 p.m. ET/PT – Live from the Red Carpet on E!
SHOW LOCATION: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California.
MOST NOMINATIONS:
Comedy: Veep (10)
Drama: The Handmaid’s Tale & Westworld (7)
Limited Series/Movie: Feud: Bette and Joan (10)
NOMINEES:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
House of Cards
Stranger Things
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis – How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell – The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins – Westworld
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Live Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey – House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
John Lithgow – The Crown
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
Michael Kelly – House of Cards
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jonas – This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba – Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney – Mom
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Zach Galifianakis – Baskets
Donald Glover – Atlanta
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale – Veep
Matt Walsh – Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn – Transparent
Judith Light – Transparent
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon – Fargo
Jessica Lange – FEUD: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – FEUD: Bette and Joan
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
John Turturro – The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
Alfred Molina – FEUD: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci – FEUD: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp – The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams – The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Judy Davis – FEUD: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman – FEUD: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
Reality Competition
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
American Ninja Warrior
Reality Host
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef Junior
Alec Baldwin – Match Game
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn – Project Runway
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race
W. Kamau Bell – United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Limited Series or Movie
Genius
Fargo
The Night Of
FEUD: Bette and Joan
Big Little Lies