Emmy Awards 2017 Time & Channel

The 2017 Emmy Awards airs tonight, which means awards season is approaching. Get all the details on what time the show airs, when to watch the red carpet specials and more below.

DATE: September 17, 2017

SHOW TIME: 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: CBS – Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the show online via live stream.

HOST: Stephen Colbert

RED CARPET:

4:30 – 6 p.m. ET/PT – Countdown to the Emmy Awards on E!

6 – 8 p.m. ET/PT – Live from the Red Carpet on E!

SHOW LOCATION: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California.

MOST NOMINATIONS:

Comedy: Veep (10)

Drama: The Handmaid’s Tale & Westworld (7)

Limited Series/Movie: Feud: Bette and Joan (10)

NOMINEES:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

House of Cards

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis – How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell – The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins – Westworld

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Live Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey – House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

John Lithgow – The Crown

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

Michael Kelly – House of Cards

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jonas – This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba – Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney – Mom

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Zach Galifianakis – Baskets

Donald Glover – Atlanta

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson – Baskets

Ty Burrell – Modern Family

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale – Veep

Matt Walsh – Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn – Transparent

Judith Light – Transparent

Anna Chlumsky – Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon – Fargo

Jessica Lange – FEUD: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon – FEUD: Bette and Joan

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

John Turturro – The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

Alfred Molina – FEUD: Bette and Joan

Stanley Tucci – FEUD: Bette and Joan

Bill Camp – The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams – The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Judy Davis – FEUD: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman – FEUD: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies

Reality Competition

The Voice

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

American Ninja Warrior

Reality Host

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef Junior

Alec Baldwin – Match Game

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn – Project Runway

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell – United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Limited Series or Movie

Genius

Fargo

The Night Of

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Big Little Lies