‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Return: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Tonight, Fear the Walking Dead returns with its Season 3 midseason premiere. Tonight’s episode will be two hours and three minutes long, so set your DVRs accordingly if you’re not watching live. The episode starts at 9 p.m. Eastern. Read on below for more details on Season 3 midseason return.

It’s hard not to be excited about this episode, especially since we’re getting a premiere that is more than two hours long! Fear the Walking Dead is a good show to help fill the void while we wait for The Walking Dead to return (and it won’t be back until October 22, so that wait is going to be a long one.)

In Fear the Walking Dead‘s timeline, we’re just about six weeks from the big zombie apocalypse. They’re a long way behind Rick & company. This season will likely move faster, however, but it still won’t catch up with Rick.

When we last saw the show, we almost had a huge war. But Madison killed a pretty important character in order to ensure the peace. But will it last?

Here are the details about watching tonight’s episode.

DATE: Tonight, Sunday, September 10, 2017

SEASON 3 MIDSEASON PREMIERE AIR TIME: 9:00 p.m. – 11:03 p.m. Eastern (8:00 – 10:03 p.m. Central). Tonight’s episode will be extended, clocking in with an extra 1 hour and 3 minutes of air time.

TV CHANNEL: AMC – Click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number.

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the premiere via live stream.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch a preview first. Here’s a sneak peek: