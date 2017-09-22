‘Fuller House’ Season 3 Premiere Date: When to Watch It on Netflix

Netflix

Uncle Jesse, Danny, Stephanie, Aunt Becky, Joey, DJ and Kimmy Gibbler return once again for the new season 3 of the Netflix revival of Full House, titled Fuller House. The original series ran from 1987 to 1995 and the first two seasons of the reboot have been quite successful.

Generally, Netflix releases its shows at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on the premiere date, so our estimate is that’s when you can start to view the series. According to Cinemablend, the show will drop exactly at 12:01 a.m. PT, which means 3:01 a.m. ET.

The first nine episodes of season 3 arrive on September 22, 2017 and the other nine episodes from the season will be released in December, according to Decider.

Recently, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure dished on the new season to E! News, revealing that:

This whole season is going to be about summer fun.

And, one thing that has to be written into the show is a real-life injury that Jodie Sweetin (who plays Stephanie Tanner) suffered during the time she was filming. Sweetin broke her ankle and tibia while trying to get a toy her child threw over a fence. Sweetin told E!:

There’s no hiding that I can’t walk. And I can only be a houseplant in so many episodes where I’m just stuck somewhere.

Apparently, the reason that the new season is premiering on September 22nd is that it marks the 30th anniversary of the original show Full House.