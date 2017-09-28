Screengrab via E!

It was the show that captured American hearts and minds for five years, but where are the Girls Next Door now? The show aired on the E! network between August 2005 and August 2010. It made stars of Hugh Hefner’s-then three girlfriends, Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson. The show apparently ended when the quartet parted ways.

Hugh Hefner passed away on September 27, 2018, at the age of 91. His cause of death was given as natural causes.

Here are the reactions of the Girls Next Door:

Kendra Wilkinson Was the First to Speak Out

Shortly after Hefner’s death was announced, Kendra told E!, “Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.”

Earlier in the summer of 2017, Kendra had told E! that she prayed every day for Hef’s health. The reality star said that Hef’s death would be “devastating to [her] and [her] family.”

Bridget Marquardt Echoed Kendra’s Statements

In a tweet shortly after Hef’s death, Bridget tweeted, “So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences.”

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy 💔 pic.twitter.com/RkHje7h0Un — Bridget Marquardt (@Bridget) September 28, 2017

Earlier in 2017, Bridget spoke to the media in Australia about not being on good terms with Hefner. The former Girls Next Door star said that she had lost touch with Hefner after moving out of the mansion in 2009. Bridget said she returned to the mansion for parties every now-and-then in the initial aftermath but hadn’t been in years.

At the Time of Writing, Holly Madison Has Been Silent

So far, there has been no word from Holly Madison who was at the time of the Girls Next Door show, considered to be Hefner’s main girlfriend. Famously, in 2016, Madison thrashed Hefner and living in the Playboy mansion in her book, Down the Rabbit Hole.