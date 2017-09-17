Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin – ‘Grace and Frankie’ Emmy Nominations

Getty

Tonight, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are both up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for their Netflix series “Grace and Frankie”.

The nomination marks Tomlin’s 24th overall Emmy nomination– she’s won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the past three consecutive years. To date, Tomlin has raked in six total Emmy victories: Best Variety Writing for ‘Lily’ in 1974, Best Variety Writing for ‘The Lily Tomlin Special’ in 1976, Best Variety Writing for ‘The Paul Simon Special’ in 1978, Best Variety, Music, or Comedy Program for ‘Lily: Sold Out’ in 1981, and Best Voice Over Performance for ‘An Apology to Elephants’ in 2013. If she wins tonight, this will mark Tomlin’s first career acting Emmy.

Fonda won an Emmy in 1984 for the TV film The Dollmaker. Her resume also boasts two BAFTA Awards for Julia and The China Syndrome, and four Golden Globe Awards.

In a recent interview with Las Vegas Weekly, Tomlin was asked which of the characters she’s played she relates to most. She said:

Gosh. You know, I feel like somehow they’re all some part of me. I don’t know any other way to play them or to do them or to be them or to think about them. … I’ve been in show business a long time, and they just call upon me to come up with what I’ve experienced or what I know. Or maybe I haven’t experienced it firsthand, but I’ve talked to plenty of people who have. I just am keyed into women’s experiences. After all, I am a woman

Grace and Frankie was created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris. It premiered on Netflix on May 8, 2015, with 13 episodes. The series has gained increasingly positive reviews since its season 1 premiere, and has scored four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, as well as a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress. The show follows Grace and Frankie, who learn their husbands are in love with one another, and must learn to live together and cope with their respective divorces.