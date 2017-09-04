Kate Middleton’s Age: How Old Is the Duchess of Cambridge?

Getty

Kate Middleton is 35 years old. The Duchess of Cambridge was born on January 9, 1982. Prince William was born on June 21, 1982. He is the same age as his wife.

Duchess Kate married Prince William on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey. She gave birth to her first child, Prince George, on July 22, 2013, when she was 31, and to her second child, Princess Charlotte, on May 2, 2015, when she was 33.

On Monday, September 4, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child. Middleton is set to give birth in 2018, when she is 36. She will have three children under the age of 5 when her newest family member arrives.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” read a tweet from Kensington’s official Twitter account.

The new royal baby will be fifth in line to the British throne, regardless of its gender. He or she will also be the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild.

Duchess Kate is suffering from severe morning sickness (called Hyperemesis Gravidarum) and will miss a couple of her upcoming royal duties. This is nothing new for Middleton, who was very sick during her first trimesters with both George and Charlotte.

At age 35, Middleton is considered “high risk,” as the age is often said to be “advanced” for having children. Although it is common for women to get pregnant and have healthy babies at age 35 (and older), there are increased health risks to both mom and baby the older a woman gets, according to Baby Center.