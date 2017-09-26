Keisha Renee – ‘The Voice’ Contestants 2017 Tonight

On tonight’s episode of The Voice, a contestant named Keisha Renee delivered a blind audition of “I Can’t Stop Loving You.” Blake Shelton was the first coach to turn his chair for Renee, followed quickly by Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine. And finally, the fourth chair turned, with coach Miley Cyrus excited to fight for Renee to be on her team.

Hudson was excited that Renee put a gospel and soulful twist on a country song for her audition.

Prior to being on the show, Renee actually sang back-up for Nicki Minaj and she is hoping that The Voice will be her big break. She has also performed background vocals for artists Adam Lambert and Jill Scott.

Renee is 30 years old and she hails from California.

Yesterday was the premiere episode of the season for The Voice and each of the coaches already has some artists on their teams. Below is a list of the teams as of last night.

Adam Levine – Brandon Showell and Dave Crosby

Miley Cyrus – Janice Freeman and Brooke Simpson

Jennifer Hudson – Chris Weaver, Lucas Holiday and Shi’Ann Jones

Blake Shelton – Mitchell Lee and Esera Tuaolo