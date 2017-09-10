Keven Undergaro: Meet Maria Menounos’ Fiance

As Maria Menounos recovered from a major brain surgery to remove a benign tumor, her longtime love and fiance Keven Undergaro has been by her side. Menounos has talked about when she met Undergaro two decades ago and revealed to People:

It’s funny, when I first met him, I think it was like by day three when he was telling me how he helped his dad with his cancer. And I was like, ‘He’s a caretaker? Done. This is the guy.’ What did I know at 19 about having a caretaker? But look — he’s done everything that I could have ever dreamed of. And I love you, boo.

Menounos also gushed about how supportive her man has been while she has been recovering from surgery. She said that:

He’s been unbelievable. The man has not left my side. Not only is he taking care of me, but he’s helping me take care of my mom and my dad and keeping us all strong.

Currently, Menounos’ mother is also battling stage 4 brain cancer. So, Undergaro has been pulling double duty as the family support system. Menounos continued to dish on her man’s devotion, saying:

He’d nap with me so I didn’t feel like I was alone, never left my side, never left the hospital, never got tired, never nothing. When something like this happens, it’s so important to have people in your life that are going to lift you up. I was lucky enough to have that army around me.

#break In the woods with @undergaro A post shared by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on Aug 11, 2016 at 11:35am PDT

So, how did Undergaro pop the question to Menounos? After being together nearly two decades, the two were visiting The Howard Stern Show when Undergaro surprised his longtime love. He got down on one knee and said:

Although I said that this isn’t a proposal I want to ask you something, Maria. Will you make me the happiest man on Earth?

Undergaro designed the engagement ring with jewelry designer Jean Dousset, according to Us Weekly.

The couple did not have an easy start together, but they went on to co-found AfterBuzz TV and appear together on their reality show Chasing Maria Menounos. Unfortunately, when they first got together, Undergaro was not accepted by Menounos’ family because he was not Greek. They began dating in 1998 and lived in a basement in Boston after Menounos’ father threw her out of the house for dating Undergaro. Her Greek Orthodox family temporarily disowned her, but today, they all still live together. In 2014, Menouns told AOL:

It wasn’t an easy situation. He wasn’t Greek. My dad was very upset, pretty much disowned me, took my education away. We spent so many nights clinging to each other crying and it was terrible.

Menounos said that down the line, her father actually apologized to Undergaro for his actions.

Enstarz reports that the next step for Menounos and Undergaro is to try to conceive a child via in-vitro fertilization.