‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 7: Ending Explained [SCREENSHOTS of Morty Picture]

WOW. Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 7, “The Ricklantis Mixup,” may very well have been the best episode of the ENTIRE series. That ending twist was amazing.

Here’s a quick explanation of the end, in case you didn’t catch the photos of Morty that were floating around in the vacuum at the end of the episode.

This article has spoilers for Season 3 Episode 7.

At the very end of the episode, we had a shocking revelation.

Yes, President Morty is actually EVIL MORTY.

The hints were all there. He was smarter than the rest of the Mortys and absolutely positive of his ability to win, despite the fact that the Ricks typically have an upper hand on the Mortys.

And then, of course, when he calmly killed every Rick that believed he didn’t have true power and that they were going to stay in charge… Well, that’s not something just any Morty will do.

Yes, the information that was shared with his former Campaign Manager was that the kindhearted Morty running for President was actually Evil Morty. He tricked everyone — again. The two pictures above are of Evil Morty and of the time that he took over a Rick’s mind and was basically controlling him. The next picture to appear (which you can just barely see in the top lefthand corner) was of Evil Morty with wiring in his eye.

Here it is:

And while the pictures were floating in space, we got to hear the Evil Morty theme song.

But what could his endgame be?

Whatever it is, fans are absolutely ecstatic that he’s back and they’re ready with more theories than ever. Here are just a few reactions:

