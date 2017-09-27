‘Survivor’ Season 35 Premiere Time & Channel

Photo: Timothy Kuratek ©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved

The 35th season of Survivor premieres tonight. Get all the details on the tribes, the theme this season, what channel to watch, when the show airs, and other info. Read on below.

PREMIERE DATE: September 27, 2017

PREMIERE TIME: 8 p.m. ET/PT

REGULAR TIME SLOT: Wednesdays, 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: CBS – Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

SEASON 35 THEME: Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers

LOCATION: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

CAST – “LEVU”- HEROES TRIBE:

Alan Ball

Ben Driebergen

John “JP” Hilsabeck

Chrissy Hofbeck

Ashley Nolan

Katrina Radke

CAST – “SOKO”- HEALERS TRIBE:

Jessica Johnston

Roark Luskin

Cole Medders

Joe Mena

Desiree “Desi” Williams

Mike Zahalsky

CAST – “YAWA”- HUSTLERS TRIBE:

Patrick Bolton

Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott

Simone Nguyen

Devon Pinto

Lauren Rimmer

Ryan Ulrich

HOST: Jeff Probst

SEASON 35 OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The Emmy Award-winning series returns this fall for its 35th season, themed “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.” It will feature 18 castaways, divided into three groups of six based on how they are perceived by others. Heroes are used to being heralded, healers receive gratitude for their work and hustlers must earn respect. These castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

OFFICIAL PREMIERE SYNOPSIS: “I’m Not Crazy, I’m Confident” – The castaways battle to prove which group has what it takes to win – Heroes, Healers or Hustlers. Also, one tribe will earn an advantage when the game is immediately “ignited” by the season’s first challenge, and there is a super idol that comes with a new twist.

FILMING DATES: April 3 – May 11, 2017

