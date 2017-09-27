‘Survivor’ Season 35 Premiere Time & Channel

The 35th season of Survivor premieres tonight. Get all the details on the tribes, the theme this season, what channel to watch, when the show airs, and other info. Read on below.
PREMIERE DATE: September 27, 2017
PREMIERE TIME: 8 p.m. ET/PT
REGULAR TIME SLOT: Wednesdays, 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT
TV CHANNEL: CBS – Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.
SEASON 35 THEME: Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers
LOCATION: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji
CAST – “LEVU”- HEROES TRIBE:
Alan Ball
Ben Driebergen
John “JP” Hilsabeck
Chrissy Hofbeck
Ashley Nolan
Katrina Radke
CAST – “SOKO”- HEALERS TRIBE:
Jessica Johnston
Roark Luskin
Cole Medders
Joe Mena
Desiree “Desi” Williams
Mike Zahalsky
CAST – “YAWA”- HUSTLERS TRIBE:
Patrick Bolton
Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott
Simone Nguyen
Devon Pinto
Lauren Rimmer
Ryan Ulrich
HOST: Jeff Probst
SEASON 35 OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The Emmy Award-winning series returns this fall for its 35th season, themed “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.” It will feature 18 castaways, divided into three groups of six based on how they are perceived by others. Heroes are used to being heralded, healers receive gratitude for their work and hustlers must earn respect. These castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.
OFFICIAL PREMIERE SYNOPSIS: “I’m Not Crazy, I’m Confident” – The castaways battle to prove which group has what it takes to win – Heroes, Healers or Hustlers. Also, one tribe will earn an advantage when the game is immediately “ignited” by the season’s first challenge, and there is a super idol that comes with a new twist.
FILMING DATES: April 3 – May 11, 2017
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Survivor
Twitter: http://twitter.com/survivorcbs
Instagram: @officialsurvivor_CBS
CBS Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CBSTweet