‘Twin Peaks’ Canceled or Renewed: Will We Get a New Season 4? When?

Showtime

Now that the final episode of Twin Peaks: The Return is airing, fans are already wondering if a new season is in the works. Will we get a fourth season? And if so, how long will we have to wait until it starts?

Unfortunately, Showtime has not announced a new season yet, as of the time of publication. But fans really want one. At this time, it’s too soon to rule out the possibility.

Here’s what we know so far.

Showtime is open to the possibility of a new season, but it’s all up to David Lynch, Deadline reported. Showtime President and CEO David Nevins told Deadline:

It was always intended to be one season. A lot of people are speculating but there’s been zero contemplation, zero discussions other than fans asking me about it…”

However, Showtime programming president Gary Levine added:

[But] the door’s always open to David Lynch, whether that would lead to another season, I don’t know if he wants to do it…”

It appears that the ball is completely in Lynch’s court, despite ratings not being so great. Screenrant reported that the ratings have dropped from episode to episode this season, but it averages about 2 million viewers per week (and only 300,000 of those view it live.) Meanwhile, Ray Donovan, which airs immediately after Twin Peaks, gets about 4 million viewers an episode, with 1 million watching live. But despite this, Showtime still views the show as a success, Nevins told Screenrant.

Nevins has said that discussion about a renewal won’t be happening until Twin Peaks has aired in its entirety.

Interestingly, if the show was getting the numbers it brought in back when it was canceled on ABC in 1991, there’s no way it wouldn’t be renewed. The series was getting an average of 11.277 million viewers when it was canceled.

Kyle MacLachlan would apparently like a new season, according to his answer in a recent Q&A:

There’s also a Facebook page simply called “We want season 4 of Twin Peaks.” The page is rumored to be run by Sherilyn Fenn and other actors from the show (and according to this post from 2015, that rumor is true.) When asked about Season 4, the page responded: “Wait for the end of season 3 first ;-)”.

If you’d like to show your support for a new season, you can sign a petition here, which only has 9,825 signatures so far out of a 25,000 signature goal.

SPOILERS below through Episode 16.

Many viewers hope the series is renewed. Their favorite character, Agent Cooper, didn’t even return until Episode 16. It would be great to have an entire season featuring the beloved character who was truly the heart of Twin Peaks.