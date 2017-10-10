BET Hip Hop Awards 2017: Red Carpet Photos

BET hip hop awards red carpet photos, pics of dj khaled on red carpet at the bet awards Getty

Blac Chyna attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

An A-list lineup of celebs attended the BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by DJ Khaled, who also performed at the star-studded event.

The ceremony was taped on Friday at The Fillmore Miami Beach, and will air tonight, Tuesday. Khaled, Cardi B, Flo Rida, Migos, T Pain, and Luke Campbell will be performing this evening. Campbell will also be honored with the I Am Hip Hop award tonight.

Here are some of the night’s best red carpet pics.

BET hip hop awards red carpet photos, pics of dj khaled on red carpet at the bet awards

Getty(L-R) Rappers Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo of Migos attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Migos will be taking the stage tonight for a performance. The group released their debut single in 2013, titled “Versace”. They took home the BET Award for Best Group this year, as well as the BET Award for Best Collaboration for “Bad and Boujee”.

BET hip hop awards red carpet photos, pics of dj khaled on red carpet at the bet awards

GettyBlac Chyna attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Blac Chyna flaunted her figure in a two-piece knitted outfit.

BET hip hop awards red carpet photos, pics of dj khaled on red carpet at the bet awards

GettySinger Kranium attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Kranium also attended the event. The 24-year-old is known for his 2013 hit single “Nobody Has to Know”, which led to him signing with Atlantic Records.

BET hip hop awards red carpet photos, pics of dj khaled on red carpet at the bet awards

DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

DJ Khaled and fiancee Nicole Tuck brought their son Asahd to the event. The 11-month-old dressed to impressed in an open button down shirt.

BET hip hop awards red carpet photos, pics of dj khaled on red carpet at the bet awards

GettyVeronica Vega attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Veronica Vega is a 26-year-old Latin American singer from Florida. She is known for her breakout single, “Wicked”, featuring Pitbull. Vega began singing professionally at 13. She scored a recording contract just 2 years later.

BET hip hop awards red carpet photos, pics of dj khaled on red carpet at the bet awards

Katt Williams attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Comedian Katt Williams stole the show in a red plaid outfit.

BET hip hop awards red carpet photos, pics of dj khaled on red carpet at the bet awards

Rapper Cardi B (L) attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Rapper Cardi B was nominated for an impressive nine awards tonight. The 24-year-old took home the trophy for Single of the Year and Best New Artist.

Her 2015, Cardi B was a cast member on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. She signed with Atlantic Records earlier this year, and her song “Bodak Yellow” reached the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Read More From Heavy

Asahd Tuck Khaled, DJ Khaled’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook