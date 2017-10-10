BET Hip Hop Awards 2017: Red Carpet Photos

Getty

An A-list lineup of celebs attended the BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by DJ Khaled, who also performed at the star-studded event.

The ceremony was taped on Friday at The Fillmore Miami Beach, and will air tonight, Tuesday. Khaled, Cardi B, Flo Rida, Migos, T Pain, and Luke Campbell will be performing this evening. Campbell will also be honored with the I Am Hip Hop award tonight.

Here are some of the night’s best red carpet pics.

Migos will be taking the stage tonight for a performance. The group released their debut single in 2013, titled “Versace”. They took home the BET Award for Best Group this year, as well as the BET Award for Best Collaboration for “Bad and Boujee”.

Blac Chyna flaunted her figure in a two-piece knitted outfit.

Kranium also attended the event. The 24-year-old is known for his 2013 hit single “Nobody Has to Know”, which led to him signing with Atlantic Records.

DJ Khaled and fiancee Nicole Tuck brought their son Asahd to the event. The 11-month-old dressed to impressed in an open button down shirt.

Veronica Vega is a 26-year-old Latin American singer from Florida. She is known for her breakout single, “Wicked”, featuring Pitbull. Vega began singing professionally at 13. She scored a recording contract just 2 years later.

Comedian Katt Williams stole the show in a red plaid outfit.

Rapper Cardi B was nominated for an impressive nine awards tonight. The 24-year-old took home the trophy for Single of the Year and Best New Artist.

Her 2015, Cardi B was a cast member on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. She signed with Atlantic Records earlier this year, and her song “Bodak Yellow” reached the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.