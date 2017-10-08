Bobbi Kristina Brown Movie Release Date, Time & TV One Channel

Bobbi Kristina Brown led a short and tragic life and now her story has been made into a movie that will air tonight. Previously, Bobby Brown had fought to keep the biopic off the air, but, In Touch Weekly reports that a judge has allowed for the movie to move forward with its release. A representative from network TV One spoke about the court outcome to The Jasmine Brand, stating that:

Today, the court rejected a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by Bobby Brown and the Estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown that sought to enjoin the network’s airing of the original movie, Bobbi Kristina. We are pleased with the court’s ruling and look forward to sharing this poignant look at the life of Bobbi Kristina Brown with our audience, Sunday, Oct. 8.

And so, the movie will air tonight as planned. Read on for the details on the cast, when the movie is set to air and more details.

PREMIERE DATE: October 8, 2017

SHOW TIME: 7 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: TV One Network

CAST:

JOY ROVARIS AS BOBBI KRISTINA

DEMETRIA MCKINNEY AS WHITNEY HOUSTON

NADJI JETER AS NICK GORDON

VIVICA A. FOX AS PAT HOUSTON

HASSAN JOHNSON AS BOBBY BROWN

LEAZIONNA BRADEN AS YOUNG BOBBI KRISTINA

MOVIE SYNOPSIS: In an interview with Essence, D’Angela Proctor, TV One Head of Original Programming & Production, discussed the film, describing it as this:

The tabloids painted a picture of two superstars who lived a tumultuous life, but we often forget that in the process a little girl had to grow up in the limelight that she did not chose … In its simplest form, Bobbi Kristina is a film about a beautiful mother-daughter relationship intertwined with both of their desires to be loved; one just happened to be a superstar and the other an innocent bystander to her parents’ fame.

And, producer Tracey Baker-Simmons added:

Krissi, like most young adults shared one side of herself with her family and another side with her closest friends. This movie is told from that perspective.

Nick Gordon and friend Max Lomas found Brown unresponsive in the bathtub of her Georgia home on January 31, 2015. Brown was ultimately put on a respirator and had very little brain activity as she was “fighting for her life”. Bobbi Kristina Brown was Whitney Houston’s only child and daughter of Bobby Brown. When she died in July of 2015, a spokesperson for her family said in a statement to The Associated Press that she died while surrounded by family.

Bobbi Kristina Brown had been in hospice care in the Atlanta area before her passing. Her death came about seven months after she was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her suburban Atlanta home. She never regained consciousness.