Can You Watch ‘Mr. Robot’ Season 3 on Netflix?

The critically acclaimed USA Network TV series, Mr. Robot, is back tonight. But many fans are wondering: can they watch this season or previous seasons on Netflix?

Unfortunately, no, you cannot watch Mr. Robot on Netflix.

If you’re wanting to stream the season premiere, you’ll have to either watch on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, Sling TV, or DirectTV Now. (And only the last three are options for live streaming without a cable subscription, plus the USA Network itself if you have cable.)

If you’re looking for something similar to Netflix, Amazon is going to be your best option. If you preorder Season 3 of Mr. Robot, you’ll receive each episode the day after it airs.

Amazon Prime members can watch Mr. Robot Season 1 and Season 2 for free with their Prime membership.

Interestingly, Netflix had a shot at Mr. Robot, but they turned it down, so now it airs on USA Network. Today, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos thinks Mr. Robot might have done better if it was picked up by Netflix instead of USA.

Some Mr. Robot fans have been talking about how the premiere of Season 3 was leaked early, illegally. But the leak is apparently a Russian voice-over and pretty much unwatchable. Really, you’re better off just waiting for the show to air, watching it legally, and supporting the USA Network and the show’s creators.

A seven minute teaser for Season 3 Episode 1 was released by the USA Network, and you can watch that below.