Who Will Be Eliminated on Tonight’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode? 10/2/2017

Last week on Dancing With the Stars, the first two contestants to be eliminated for season 25 were Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran and 80’s music icon Debbie Gibson. It was a special two-episode event, with Corcoran being the first celebrity eliminated. Then, on Tuesday night, Gibson and her pro partner were sent packing.
Tonight airs a new episode and, to get an idea of what to expect from the contestants, check out each of their scores from last Tuesday night’s episode, including cast-off Debbie Gibson.
Frankie Muniz — 25 out of 30
Jordan Fisher — 24 out of 30
Lindsey Stirling — 24 out of 30
Vanessa Lachey — 23 out of 30
Sasha Pieterse — 22 out of 30
Drew Scott — 21 out of 30
Debbie Gibson — 21 out of 30
Victoria Arlen — 20 out of 30
Terrell Owens — 19 out of 30
Derek Fisher — 19 out of 30
Nick Lachey — 19 out of 30
Nikki Bella — 18 out of 30
Last week, Debbie Gibson scored in the middle of the leaderboard, but that didn’t stop her from being sent home. It’s all about the votes, which means that anyone could be sent home. Nick Lachey has previously found himself in jeopardy, so he could be sent home, though 98 Degrees fans will be saddened. Lachey’s wife Vanessa, who is excelling in the competition, will surely be upset if her man is eliminated as well. Terrell Owens and Derek Fisher are definitely in danger, as is Nikki Bella. But, Nikki Bella has a giant WWE following.
The theme of tonight’s episode is Guilty Pleasures, which means that contestants will take on routines that remind them of their secret indulgences. Each of the couples will perform a cha cha, Argentine tango, samba, Charleston, jive, jazz, Viennese waltz, salsa or quickstep dance. Check out the lineup of tonight’s performances below.
Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess – Cha Cha – “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Argentine Tango – “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Samba – “It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Charleston – “The Glory Days” by Michael Giacchino
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Jive – “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!
Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Jazz – “Jump (For My Love)” by The Pointer Sisters
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Viennese Waltz – “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna
Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko – Jazz – “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” by Four Tops
Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Salsa – “The Breaks” by Kurtis Blow
Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Jazz – “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep – “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba
