Who Will Be Eliminated on Tonight’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode? 10/2/2017

Pretty much can't handle the cuteness of #TeamMomAndPops's dance. What did you think?! #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Last week on Dancing With the Stars, the first two contestants to be eliminated for season 25 were Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran and 80’s music icon Debbie Gibson. It was a special two-episode event, with Corcoran being the first celebrity eliminated. Then, on Tuesday night, Gibson and her pro partner were sent packing.

Tonight airs a new episode and, to get an idea of what to expect from the contestants, check out each of their scores from last Tuesday night’s episode, including cast-off Debbie Gibson.

Frankie Muniz — 25 out of 30

Jordan Fisher — 24 out of 30

Lindsey Stirling — 24 out of 30

Vanessa Lachey — 23 out of 30

Sasha Pieterse — 22 out of 30

Drew Scott — 21 out of 30

Debbie Gibson — 21 out of 30

Victoria Arlen — 20 out of 30

Terrell Owens — 19 out of 30

Derek Fisher — 19 out of 30

Nick Lachey — 19 out of 30

Nikki Bella — 18 out of 30

Last week, Debbie Gibson scored in the middle of the leaderboard, but that didn’t stop her from being sent home. It’s all about the votes, which means that anyone could be sent home. Nick Lachey has previously found himself in jeopardy, so he could be sent home, though 98 Degrees fans will be saddened. Lachey’s wife Vanessa, who is excelling in the competition, will surely be upset if her man is eliminated as well. Terrell Owens and Derek Fisher are definitely in danger, as is Nikki Bella. But, Nikki Bella has a giant WWE following.

The theme of tonight’s episode is Guilty Pleasures, which means that contestants will take on routines that remind them of their secret indulgences. Each of the couples will perform a cha cha, Argentine tango, samba, Charleston, jive, jazz, Viennese waltz, salsa or quickstep dance. Check out the lineup of tonight’s performances below.

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess – Cha Cha – “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Argentine Tango – “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Samba – “It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Charleston – “The Glory Days” by Michael Giacchino

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Jive – “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Jazz – “Jump (For My Love)” by The Pointer Sisters

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Viennese Waltz – “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko – Jazz – “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” by Four Tops

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Salsa – “The Breaks” by Kurtis Blow

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Jazz – “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep – “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba