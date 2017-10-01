‘Last Man on Earth’ Season 4 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

Season 4 of The Last Man on Earth premieres tonight at 9:30pm ET/PT on Fox.

The comedy series comes from writers/producer Will Forte and director/producer Christopher Miller and Phil Lord (“21 Jump Street”). Last year, Forte was nominated for an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor Series.

The Last Man on Earth follows Tandy Miller– the last man left on planet Earth after a deadly virus wipes the world clean in 2020. Tandy travels across the country to find other potential survivors, and comes across a motley crew of misfits. This season, Tandy and his crew leave the US and head for Mexico.

Kristen Wiig will be guest starring on this season of the show. Asked in an interview with USA Today if Forte allows there to be some improv when experts like Wiig come on board, he said yes– for Wiig, they make an “exception” and let her do her thing.

Interested in watching? Read on to find out when and where to watch the show.

DATE: Sunday, October 1, 2017

TIME: 9:30pm – 10pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: Fox

CAST:

Will Forte as Philip Tandy

Kriten Schaal as Carol Andrew Pilbasian Miller

January Jones as Melissa Chartres

Mel Rodriguez as Todd Rodriguez

Cleopatra Coleman as Erica

Mary Steenburgen as Gail Klosterman