‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 9 Premiere Time & Channel

Photo: Bill Inoshita ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Season 9 of NCIS: Los Angeles begins tonight. Get the rundown on the new season, cast, premiere time and what channel to watch below.

PREMIERE DATE: October 1, 2017

PREMIERE TIME: 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

REGULAR TIME SLOT: Sundays, 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: CBS – Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the show online via live stream.

OFFICIAL CBS SEASON 9 SHOW DESCRIPTION: “NCIS: LOS ANGELES” is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals, who pose a threat to the nation’s security. By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets. Special Agent “G” Callen is a chameleon who transforms himself into whomever he needs to be to infiltrate the criminal underworld. His partner is Special Agent Sam Hanna, a former U.S. Navy SEAL who has seen action in both Afghanistan and Iraq. The team includes the all-knowing Henrietta “Hetty” Lange, who handles the politics of the job and is tasked with providing everything from micro-surveillance cameras to cars for the team; Special Agent Kensi Blye, the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine who lives for the adrenaline rush that comes with undercover work; Marty Deeks, a seasoned LAPD undercover detective who was recruited to the team by Hetty; tech operator Eric Beale, who has mastered every gadget and computer in the Ops Center; and intelligence analyst Nell Jones, who won the team’s respect with her spot-on assessments and her shrewd insights. Recently, Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley, a former secret service agent and experienced Washington insider, arrived to oversee the team. Armed with the latest in high-tech gear and sent regularly into life-threatening situations, this tight-knit unit relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.

CAST:

Chris O’Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen)

LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna)

Linda Hunt (Henrietta “Hetty” Lange)

Daniela Ruah (Special Agent Kensi Blye)

Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks)

Barrett Foa (Tech Operator Eric Beale)

Renée Felice Smith (Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones)

Nia Long (Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley)

RECURRING & GUEST CAST:

Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS Special Agent Harley Hidoko)

Patrick. St. Espirit (LAPD Lieutenant Roger Bates)

Pamela Reed (Roberta Deeks)

Long Nguyen (Dang)

Tro Shaw (Manager)

Tony Curtis Blondell (Guy)

EPISODE 1 OFFICIAL TITLE & DESCRIPTION: “Party Crashers” – After Hetty turns in retirement papers and then disappears, Executive Assistant Director Shay Mosley (Nia Long) arrives in Los Angeles to oversee the team and immediately makes staffing changes. Also, still mourning the death of his wife and living in a trailer on the beach, Sam is adamant that Callen find a new partner, on the ninth season premiere.

EPISODE 2 OFFICIAL TITLE & DESCRIPTION: “Assets” – During the murder investigation of a Navy Lieutenant on leave in Los Angeles, the NCIS team uncovers classified surveillance briefs she smuggled into the city that may have been sold to a foreign buyer.

EPISODE 3 OFFICIAL TITLE & DESCRIPTION: “Se Murio El Payaso” – When the daughter of a notorious counterfeiter arrives in Los Angeles, Sam is sent undercover as a financier, while Callen partners with Anna (Bar Paley) to track the family’s latest scheme.

EPISODE 4 OFFICIAL TITLE & DESCRIPTION: “Plain Sight” – After weapons with a $1 million street value are stolen, the team tracks the evidence to a wealthy charity event, prompting Mosley to be added to the guest list with Callen and Sam as her security detail.