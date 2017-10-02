When Does ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Return? Is It Renewed or Canceled?

Adult Swim

Season 3 of Rick and Morty has ended far too soon, after just 10 episodes, and now fans are already wondering how long they’ll have to wait until the show returns for Season 4. Do we know when Rick and Morty Season 4 will return?

Unfortunately, Adult Swim has been silent so far on news about Rick and Morty Season 4. In fact, we don’t even know officially that the show is renewed. But Dan Harmon has been talking in interviews quite assuredly about Season 4, so it looks like we can be pretty confident that a fourth season of our favorite show is indeed in the works.

In fact, from what Mr. Poopy Butthole said at the end of the Season 3 finale in the after credits scene, it does appear that Season 4 will happen. But exactly when isn’t known.

Some fans think we’ll get a Christmas special, since Mr. PB did talk about possibly having a Santa beard by the time the show returned. But he also said it wouldn’t be back for a really long time, which might mean the beard was just supposed to illustrate how long we could be waiting.

Fans have been hoping that Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon, and Adult Swim might be a little more forthcoming about a premiere date for Season 4, considering how mysterious Season 3 was. But it looks like we’re going to be in for another mystery wait again.

Season 1 of Rick and Morty premiered on December 2, 2013 and the eleventh and final episode of the season aired on April 14, 2014.

Season 2 of Rick and Morty premiered on July 26, 2015 and concluded on October 4, 2015.

Then Season 3 of Rick and Morty premiered on April 1, 2017 with a surprise episode that no one was expecting. It returned for the “proper season” on July 30, 2017 and concluded on October 1, 2017.

It looks like Adult Swim has a bit of a pattern established for Rick and Morty, with seasons premiering in July and ending in October. (But you can’t put Rick and Morty in a box, so we could always get a surprise episode at any time!)

Fans were warned in the Season 2 finale that they’d have to wait at least a year-and-a-half for Season 3. It’s tough to imagine that Season 4 will come out any faster than that.

If you’re having a tough time facing the end of the season, you’re not alone.

Rick and Morty season finale is coming up and I don't know how to feel about waiting a couple more years for the next season 😩 pic.twitter.com/wwJ561CEPP — Asma (@AsmaZaghdoud) September 30, 2017

Me when I realize next weeks episode is the season finale #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/86O6eN7f5c — rickandmorty (@rickandmorty101) September 25, 2017

When it comes to waiting for a new season of Rick and Morty, existence is indeed pain.