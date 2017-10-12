Rose McGowan’s Twitter Account Suspended After Affleck, Weinstein Comments

Getty

Rose McGowan’s Twitter account has been suspended following several days of comments about the sexual harassment and abuse allegations Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, including her own accounts which led to a 1997 settlement.

The actress revealed the suspension on Instagram.

She wrote just after midnight on October 12: “TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.” McGowan provided a screenshot of a message she said Twitter sent her. It informs her that Twitter had determined that her account had “violated the Twitter rules,” and so Twitter had limited her to browsing Twitter. The message said she was blocked from tweeting, retweeting or liking other people’s tweets. The message also said that the suspension was temporary and would only last for 12 hours. She was told to “delete tweets that violate our rules” although the tweets were not specified.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

McGowan had posted a string of defiant tweets calling out everyone from Weinstein to Ben Affleck to Weinstein’s board of directors. “She called Ben Affleck a liar on Tuesday, as well as telling him to ‘f— off,’ after he stated that he had no knowledge of Weinstein’s activities, and posted several tweets encouraging her followers to sign a petition to dissolve the board of The Weinstein Company, which she alleges had knowledge of Weinstein’s behavior,” reported Daily Variety.

The tweets were still on McGowan’s page. Here are some of them:

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

I need all you beautiful people with a ☑️ to please help me AMPLIFY #dissolvetheboard https://t.co/a4JaOFeZfe — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew. pic.twitter.com/zWJZf52ywq — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

YOU ALL KNEW pic.twitter.com/5l1t2HWxgT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

Join me in supporting this important cause at iPetitions. DISSOLVE THE BOARD https://t.co/0u8PksrIKX — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

you made me proud, kid https://t.co/wg60aHByza — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress pic.twitter.com/Vze7lnpdvj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

There’s more. It’s not clear which posts Twitter wants deleted. Twitter does say on its website that it “may suspend an account if it has been reported to us as violating our Rules surrounding abuse. When an account engages in abusive behavior, like sending threats to others or impersonating other accounts, we may suspend it temporarily or, in some cases, permanently.”

Weinstein was fired on October 8 as the sexual harassment scandal engulfed him.

Other Twitter users leap to McGowan’s defense as news spread of the suspension.

Rose McGowan: *calls out disgusting men who have assaulted women*

Twitter: YOURE BANNED!

Trump: *insults world leaders*

Twitter: ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — aaron 🐺 (@andy_dwyers) October 12, 2017