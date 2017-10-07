Who Is Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight, October 7?

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

The second episode of Saturday Night Live Season 43 airs on Saturday, October 7 at 11:29 p.m. ET. This week’s host is Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who will be joined by Oscar-winning singer Sam Smith. The episode will be preceded by a classic SNL episode from 1979 featuring Buck Henry and the late Tom Petty.

Gadot is best known for starring as Princess Diana in Warner Bros.’ DC Comics movies. She played Wonder Woman first in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, then reprised the role in her acclaimed solo movie Wonder Woman. The 32-year-old Israeli actress will next be seen as Diana in Justice League on November 17. You can also see her in 2019’s Wonder Woman 2 and Flashpoint.

As for Smith, the 25-year-old won an Oscar for co-writing the song “Writing’s On The Wall” for the 2015 James Bond movie Spectre. He remains best known for his four-time Grammy-winning album In The Lonely Hour, which included the song “Stay With Me.” His second studio album is The Thrill of It All, which will include the single “Too Good at Goodbyes.” Expect him to play that song on SNL.

The new season of SNL kicked off last weekend with the Ryan Gosling/Jay Z episode. Kenan Thompson returned for his 15th season, making him the longest-tenured SNL cast member in the show’s history. There are also three new comedians on the show – The Goundlings alum Heidi Gardner, iO Chicago alum Luke Null and stand-up comedian Chris Redd. Alec Baldwin is also set to return to play President Donald Trump.

SNL has won 58 Emmys, including eight for last season. Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin won for their supporting performances, while Melissa McCarthy and Dave Chappelle won guest Emmys for hosting their episodes. The show also won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

DATE: Saturday, October 7, 2017

TIME: 11:29 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: NBC (To find out what your local NBC affiliate is, click here to go to TVGuide.com and change the “Provider” to yours.)

HOST: Gal Gadot

MUSICAL GUEST: Sam Smith

CAST:

Repertory Players

Beck Bennett

Aidy Bryant

Michael Che

Pete Davidson

Leslie Jones

Colin Jost

Kate McKinnon

Kyle Mooney

Cecily Strong

Kenan Thompson

Featured Players

Mikey Day

Heidi Gardner

Alex Moffat

Luke Null

Chris Redd

Melissa Villaseñor

CREDITS:

Created & Executive Produced by Lorne Michaels