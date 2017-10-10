‘The Flash’ Season 4 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tonight, season 4 of CW’s The Flash will premiere at 8pm ET/PT.

The show is hoping to salvage its uncharacteristic ratings from last season, which were a bit lower than the first two due to the somewhat-of-a-downer plot.

When we left off, Barry Allen had sacrificed himself as penance for the Flashpoint timeline he created. When the show picks up tonight, six months will have passed since his exit, the crew will have to readjust to having Barry back. In an interview with TV Guide, executive producer Todd Helbing promised more jokes in season 4. He also dished on the four-way crossover with Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

The crossover will take place on November 27 and November 28 starting at 8/7c. Asked what he can say about Iris and Barry getting to the point of an actual wedding, which will be the basis for the crossover, Helbing said, “Obviously they were engaged at the end of the season and they sent out the save the date cards, but there’s a big gap in what has happened from that point when he left. So they really have to work on getting back to the place where they left off, and that’s not something that happens overnight. It’s going to take a few episodes to lead up to the point where they’re both ready to say, ‘I do'”.

