‘The Mayor’ Series Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

Tonight is the series premiere of The Mayor on ABC at 9:30pm ET/PT.

The show follows Courtney Rose, a hip-hop artist who runs for mayor as a publicity stunt and then succeeds… in becoming mayor.

The show has received positive reviews from critics so far, with Entertainment Weekly calling it “the sweet, big-hearted show we need now more than ever.” Vulture has described it as one of the most promising new shows of the season “and one that manages to simultaneously serve as a commentary on Donald Trump and, at least in its pilot, which airs Tuesday night, not engage with actual current events at all.”

The show stars Brandon Micheal Hall in his biggest role to date, alongside Lea Michele and Yvette Nicole Brown. The premiere also features David Spade, who will be guest-starring as Ed Gunt.

Interested in reaching the show? Read on to find out when and where to watch.

DATE: Tuesday, October 3, 2017

TIME: 9:30pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: ABC

SERIES CREATOR: Jeremy Bronson

CAST:

Brandon Micheal Hall as Courtney Rose

Lea Michele as Valentina “Val” Barella

Bernard David Jones as Jermaine Leforge

Marcel Spears as T.K. Clifton

Yvette Nicole Brown as Dina Rose