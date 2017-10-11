When Will the ‘Mr. Robot’ Season 3 Premiere Be on Amazon?

USA

The critically acclaimed USA Network TV series, Mr. Robot, is finally back tonight. This intellectual, elusive show is great at keeping fans guessing. But one thing you don’t want to be guessing about is what day and time you’ll be able to watch the show on Amazon.

Mr. Robot will be available on Amazon.com Video tomorrow (October 12).

According to Amazon.com:

Customers who pre-order Season 3 of Mr. Robot on Amazon Video will receive each episode the day after broadcast. The first episode is available October 12, 2017 on Amazon Video. With TV Season Pass, new episodes become available as soon as possible after their original network air date (usually the following day).

If you’re wanting to live stream the season premiere, you’ll have to watch on FuboTV, Sling TV, or DirectTV Now, or the USA Network itself if you have a cable subscription. But if Amazon is your preference, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow.

Amazon Prime members can watch Mr. Robot Season 1 and Season 2 for free with their Prime membership.

If you’re wanting to wait until Season 3 of Mr. Robot is available for free on Amazon Prime, you’ll be waiting a long time. Season 2 just recently became free. For now, you’ll have to purchase a season pass or buy each episode individually if you’re wanting to watch it on Amazon.

Some Mr. Robot fans have been talking about how the premiere of Season 3 was leaked early, illegally. But the leak is apparently a Russian voice-over and pretty much unwatchable. Really, you’re better off just waiting for the show to air, watching it legally, and supporting the USA Network and the show’s creators.

A seven minute teaser for Season 3 Episode 1 was released by the USA Network, and you can watch that below.