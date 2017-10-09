Zachariah Rene, Delilah’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram

Zachariah Rene, the son of late-night radio host Delilah, took his own life last week. On Saturday, Delilah shared news of the tragedy on social media.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son Zachariah, took his life.” She continued, “Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression.”

Here’s what you need to know about Zachariah Rene.

1. He Was Being Treated for Depression

According to Delilah’s Instagram post, Zachariah had been battling depression for years, and was being “treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends.”

Delilah is the mother of 13 children, including Zach, and one grandchild. Her children range in age from 7 to 36. Three are biological, and 10 were adopted.

Delilah’s granddaughter, Penny, is two.

2. His Adopted Brother Died in 2012 of Sickle-Cell Anemia

In 2012, Delilah’s son, Sammy, died of complications from sickle cell anemia. Samuel Young Dzolali Rene died just two years after he was adopted from a Ghanaian refugee camp in West Africa.

After his passing, People reports Delilah as writing on Facebook, “My son Sammy passed from this world today into heaven, but he left behind a piece of his amazing soul in all that met him. As painful as this moment is, I am so so so so so thankful that God allowed me, my family and friends to experience the essence of his soul for the past two years… Everyone who met him was blessed by his big heart, his silly character voices, his wonderful sense of humor and his kindness towards all. He was a precious, precious young man and I praise the Lord that I was allowed to be bathed in Sammy’s love as his “MommaBear”…we have been forever changed by having him in our lives.”

3. Delilah Said Zach Was Autistic in a January Facebook Post

In a January Facebook post, Delilah revealed that he was autistic, reports the New York Daily News.

Multiple outlets report that Delilah has been married four times– something that she is forthright about on air. As of 2012, Delilah has been married to a man named Paul Warner.

4. Delilah Informed Friends and Fans of Zach’s Passing on Social Media

Delilah shared the news of Zach’s tragic passing on Saturday on social media with her 1.5 million fans.

“My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on,” she wrote.

Fans of the radio personality have reached out and offered their support. One fan wrote, “There are no words. My heart is breaking for you and your family. I will keep you in my prayers and pray that somehow God will find a way to bring you some peace.” Another posted, “Oh Delilah, I’m so sorry. My son took his life 6 years ago so I understand the grief you are in and the journey you must follow. Please feel free to reach out for support as you travel down this difficult road. Prayers and blessings to you and your family. My heart is broken.”

5. Delilah Is Taking Time Away from Radio Hosting

Delilah will be taking some time away from hosting and on social media to grieve and process the loss of her son. She has not yet stated when she plans to return.

The radio host writes, “In the mean-time we’ll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I’ll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much!”

Delilah is best known for her nationally syndicated nightly radio song request program, which has an estimated 8 million listeners. The show, which is based in the Pacific Northwester, airs at 7pm and wraps up around midnight local time. It debuted on four stations in 1996, and moved to Premiere Radio Networks in 2004.

Listen to Delilah’s podcast here, or on the iHeart phone app.