Black Museum: Meet the Cast from the Black Mirror Episode

Now that Black Mirror Season 4 has been released, it’s time to meet the cast for the different episodes. Black Museum may be the last episode of the season, but it’s also one of the most compelling. It was written by Charlie Brooker and directed by Colm McCarthy. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast from the episode.

Douglas Hodge as Rolo Haynes — Hodge plays a very convincing character who is quite morally ambiguous. He’s a five-time Olivier-nominated actor/director. His credits include Wanderland, Maigret in Montmartre, Tulip Fever, Decline and Fall, Catastrophe, Unforgotten, Death in Paradise, Falling Water, Penny Dreadful, The Dancer, The Night Manager, The Town, Secret State, One Night, Robin Hood, Unforgiven, Red Cap, The Uninvited, Middlemarch, Capital City, and much, much more.

Letitia Wright has a lead role in this episode. She’s amazing. There’s a point when her character makes a slight change, and it’s absolutely mesmerizing. Her many credits in TV and film include Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Humans, Doctor Who, Cucumber, Banana, Chasing Shadows, Ready Player One, Top Boy, Holby City, and more.

Daniel Lapaine as Dawson – This isn’t Lapaine’s first time on Black Mirror. He previously played Max on The Entire History of You. But now he’s playing a different character, Dawson. There’s no reason to believe they’re the same person. His many credits include The Durrells in Corfu, Catastrophe, ersailles, Inspector George Gently, Death in Paradise, Jack the Giant Slayer, Zero Dark Thirty, Vexed, Shanghai, Walking the Dead, Moonshot, Hotel Babylon, Jane Hall, The 10th Kingdom, The Journeyman, and more.

Aldis Hodge as Jack – His role is tragic and hopeful, someone put in an impossible position. And he plays the role to perfection. Hodge’s previous credits include TURN, The Blacklist, Underground, Hidden Figures, Jack Reacher, Straight Outta Compton, Rectify, Caper, The Walking Dead, The After, A Good Day to Die Hard, Leverage, CSI Miami, The Chicago Code, Mad, Private Practice, Castle, The Forgotten, CSI, Supernatural, Friday Night Lights, Girlfriends, ATOM, Numb3rs, ER, American Dreams, City of Angels, Pacific Blue, Buffy, and more.

Alexandra Roach as Carrie – Carrie may be one of the most heartbreaking characters in the series. She portrays all the emotions her characters goes through perfectly, really pulling you in. Her credits include No Offence, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Pregnant Pause, Hunderby, Vicious, Utopia, The One Chance, Walter, How to Behave, Loserville, Candy Cabs, Being Human, and more.

Babs Olusanmokun as Clayton — He does an amazing job portraying a very tragic figure. His credits include Too Old to Die Young, The Defenders (Sowande), The Night Of, Roots, Ouros, Empty Street, Gotham, The Blacklist, Unforgettable, Shelter, Copper, NYC 22, Restless City, Veronica Mars, and more.

