Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Connection’: Cast, Photos & Where Filmed

Crown Media

Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on Sunday, December 10, Hallmark’s latest Countdown to Christmas movie, Christmas Connection, will premiere. The movie stars Brooke Burns and Tom Everett Scott. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Join in the discussion with other readers.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s Christmas movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the movie tonight, you’ll have lots of other times to catch it. Just visit here and click on “Showtime” to find all the encore times. (Note: This movie was originally supposed to air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, but closer to the season they decided to air it on the Hallmark Channel instead.)

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “Adventurous flight attendant Sydney’s plans for a tropical Christmas get delayed when she helps an unaccompanied minor get home to Chicago to her dad Jonathan, a handsome widower and investigative reporter.”

Brooke Burns plays the lead role of Sydney, an adventurous flight attendant. Burns is an actress, TV host, and trainer ballerina originally from Dallas. She and her family moved to Romania when she was 12 so she could study ballet, but she damaged her knee skiing at 15 and her career ended. She later modeled in Paris, Milan, and Munich, but eventually moved on to acting. Her many credits include The Chase, Gourmet Detective, Ally McBeal (her first TV role), Shallow Hal, Drop Dead Diva, Baywatch, Just Shoot Me, CSI: Miami, Pepper Dennis, Melrose Place, Dog Eat Dog, You Deserve It, Motor City Masters, and more. In 2005 she broke her neck and made a miraculous 100 percent recovery.

Tom Everett Scott plays the romantic lead, Jonathan. He was born in Massachusetts and graduated from Syracuse University before traveling to New York City for his career. His many credits include Broadway shows. On TV and in movies, his credits include That Thing You Do!, River Red, Bioler Room, One True Thing, Mars Needs Moms, Race to Witch Mountain, Because I Said So, Parental Guidance, La La Land, Law & Order, Will & Grace, Sons of Anarchy, ER, Southland, Z Nation, How to Get Away with Murder, Reign, Scream, I’m Sorry, and more.

Sophie Neudorf plays Jonathan’s daughter, Leah, who plays a key role in bringing the two together in this movie. This is her first film listed on IMDB. But in 2016, she performed as Apparition Three in Stratford Festival’s Macbeth and was understudying Young Macduff. Learn more about her here.

Also starring in the movie are:

Micheline Marchildon as Robin

Adriana O’Neil as Fiona

John B. Lowe as Tom

Adam Hurtig as Uncle Arthur

Jan Skene as Aunt Linda

Kristen Harris as Kerry

Kevin Ramberran as Gate Agent

Graham Ashmore as Flannel Guy

Pilar Floyd as Harried Gate Agent

Quinn Greene as Bell-Ringer

Erik Athavale as Store Clerk

Gino Anania as Skater

Christmas Connection was filmed in Canada, including Manitoba. The movie was also filmed in Winnipeg and is premiering in Canada on December 22 on the W Network, a few days after it premieres in the U.S. on December 17.

Hallmarks Christmas connection filmed in Winnipeg will have it's Canada premiere on December 22nd at 9:00 PM on the W Network! US premiere Dec 17 on the Hallmark Channel. pic.twitter.com/EYlhxLZWUt — Karen Tusa (@Floridagirl2010) December 16, 2017

Here’s a video from on location:

Here are more photos to get you in the holiday spirit.