Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Next Door’: Time, Cast, Discussion & Photos

Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on Sunday, December 10, Hallmark’s latest Countdown to Christmas movie, Christmas Next Door, will premiere. The movie stars Jesse Metcalfe and Fiona Gubelmann. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Join in the discussion with other readers.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s Christmas movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the movie tonight, you’ll have lots of other times to catch it. Just visit here and click on “Showtime” to find all the encore times.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “A confirmed bachelor’s life is turned upside down when he takes in his young niece and nephew a week before Christmas, his absolutely least favorite time of year. As he struggles to ‘make Christmas’ for the kids, with a little help from his lovely next door neighbor, he learns some valuable lessons about the value of family, love, and the joy of Christmas, as seen through the eyes of children.” The movie was filmed in Ontario and Toronto, Canada.

The movie stars Fiona Gubelmann as April Stewart. Her credits include Wilfred, Daytime Divas, Mad Men, New Girl, Modern Family, The League, Castle, iZombie, Key & Peele, Parenthood, We Are Men, How to be a Gentleman, Don’t Trust the B- in Apt. 23, Mommy’s Little Girl, 911 Nightmare, One Day at a Time, Sing It, Telenovela, and more.

The movie also stars Jesse Metcalfe as Eric Redford. To Hallmark viewers, he is likely best known for his role as Trace Riley on Chesapeake Shores. But he has many other credits to his name, including Dallas (Christopher Ewing), Passions, Desperate Housewives, John Tucker Must Die, God’s Not Dead 2, Insanitarium, The Other End of the Line, Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, The Tortured, The Chase, Dead Rising, Smallville, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Brittany Bristow (Elaine)

Jenna Weir (Chelsea, Eric’s niece)

Liam MacDonald (Liam, Eric’s nephew)

Tara Yelland (Bridget)

Eugene Clark (Nick/Agent)

Joy Tanner (Dana Redford)

Andrew Jackson (Bruce)

Mary Long (Sarah Redford, Eric’s mom)

Brent Crawford (Conrad Brummel)

Evan Cleaver (Ted)

Jacob Blair (Steve)

Kevin Claydon (Jack)

Christian Potenza (Ryan)

Cassius Crieghtney (Caroler #1)

Nicky Lawrence (Caroler #2)

Ma-Anne Dionisio (Caroler #3)





Here are more photos to get you in the holiday spirit.

What did you think of the movie? Do you have any questions? Let us know in the comments below.