Aden Stay, Rebel Wilson’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty/Instagram

Aden Stay is dating actress Rebel Wilson. The 6’5″ actor and stunt double recently starred in his girlfriend’s latest flick, Pitch Perfect 3, which will be released in U.S. theaters on Friday, December 22.

He describes himself as a “public figure, Sag-Aftra stuntman actor, proud single dad of two amazing little girls, [and an] animal lover,” according to his Instagram bio. He previously studied business at the University of Las Vegas and opened two business in Hawaii.

Here is what you need to know:

1. He & Wilson Went Public at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards

Have to thank @rebelwilson for inviting me to see this amazing show. You did so good it was out of control!! #spoiled #nextlevel #mtvmovieawards2017 #mtv #mtvmovieandtvawards A post shared by Aden Stay (@adenstaykauai) on May 7, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Stay has been dating the 37-year-old the Australian actress for several months now, but it’s unclear when the two started dating.

Stay and Wilson (whose birth name is Melanie Elizabeth Bownds) sparked romance rumors when they were photographed out and about together back in March. The duo enjoyed a romantic dinner at popular Los Angeles area hotspot Craig’s, located in West Hollywood. However, the two didn’t make their romance official until two months later when Wilson brought Stay as her date to the 2017 MTV Movie Awards.

Both Stay and Wilson posted the above photo to their respective Instagram accounts.

“Thanks to my sexy date tonight,” Wilson captioned her post.

Days later, the Daily Mail posted a couple of pictures of the lovebirds, walking together in New York City.

“Her hair in a ponytail, the blonde wore sunglasses and carried in her hand a carton containing a healthy beverage…He wore a checked blue shirt underneath and accessorized with a brown belt and matching leather shoes,” reported the Daily Mail at the time.

2. He’s an Actor & Stunt Man & Worked on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dinner time in Spain. #nextlevel @londonsuitsco mahalo for keeping me sharp 🤙🏽 A post shared by Aden Stay (@adenstaykauai) on Oct 19, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Stay has worked as an actor and a stunt man on a few different films. Most notably, he appeared as a stunt performer in an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and in an episode in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D: Double Agent. He worked as a stunt double, stepping in for actor Chris Sullivan, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and he did stunts in Logan.

This year alone, Stay has 11 credits to his name. Most recently, he completed stunt work in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Den of Thieves, and a short titled The Boundaries, all three scheduled for release next year.

Stay also landed a gig working on his girlfriend’s latest film, Pitch Perfect 3.

When it comes to acting, Stay has only landed a handful of roles. This year, he starred as Mr. Wilson in Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. He also starred in the TV series The Gifted.

3. He’s a Father of 2

BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT I CAN ASK FOR. Time for a good 40th. #oldman #birthday #nextlevel #stayohana #legend #blessed A post shared by Aden Stay (@adenstaykauai) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

When Stay isn’t busy working, he spends much of his free time with his two daughters, Logan and Madison. According to Woman’s Day, it is believed that Stay’s daughters live in Hawaii with their mom. While not much is known about Stay’s ex, they do seem to have a good relationship, bonded by their two young girls.

“My girls are long and tall like there daddy. And tan and beautiful like there mama [sic],” Stay captioned a recent photo of his daughters.

Although he doesn’t get to spend a lot of time with his girls, Stay often shares photos and videos of them on social media. He manages to fly to Hawaii to see them every so often.

Although the girls look like twins — and Stay has called them “my twins” in the past — Logan and Madison are actually two years apart.

“So happy for my little girls. Madison is in kindergarten and Logan is now in [second] grade. Growing up so fast. [Heartbreaking] not to be with them but still happy they are doing well,” he captioned a photo back in August.

4. He Co-Owned Lui Bueno’s Mexican Restaurant & a Heavy Equipment Business in Hawaii

Heathrow airport is nutty. #nextlevel A post shared by Aden Stay (@adenstaykauai) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

According to his LinkedIn page, Stay was the co-owner of an eatery called Lui Bueno’s, located in Hawaii. It appears as though the Haleiwa eatery was open until this past year; according to Yelp users, the restaurant, which was described as Latin fusion, has closed. Overall, Lui Bueno’s earned 3.5 stars on the consumer review site.

“We both ordered the Carne Asada burrito with rice and beans. I had mine with black beans, and Mark had refried. As we waited for our food, I sipped on a refreshing Mint Mojito. Whoever made it was heavy handed on the rum, but I ain’t complaining. It was good. When our food finally arrived, I was surprised at how generous the portions were. Everything was so good,” read one Yelp review, in part.

“Local service, tourist friendly. Solid margaritas made with real juice and natural ingredients,” read another.

Stay also owned a heavy equipment business in Hawaii. He started NSC Construction in Oahu back in 2005.

“Heavy Equipment business. Consisting of water truck. Dump truck. Screener. Loaders. Excavators. Back hoe. Bobcat. Tub-grander. Dozer. We do all jobs,” reads the company’s description on Stay’s LinkedIn page. It doesn’t appear as though the company is still in business.

5. Wilson Previously Split from Beau Mickey Gooch

When in Rome….. Go to #PARIS #nofilter A post shared by Mickey Gooch (@mickeygooch) on Jul 18, 2015 at 11:54pm PDT

Wilson previously dated Mickey Gooch, an actor who has appeared in several films over the past few years. This year alone, Gooch has worked on half a dozen films. Interestingly, Wilson and Gooch actually co-starred together in How to Be Single.

Although the two dated for a few years, they decided to go their separate ways, ending their relationship in 2015. It’s something that Wilson has talked openly about in the past.

“A lot of my friends who are married now wish they’d taken the same path — where you really went after your career and your dreams. That’s not to say both are mutually exclusive, because you can have it all if you want to. But I obviously chose career over relationships. And I don’t regret that decision one bit,” Wilson told the Daily Telegraph last year.

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Wilson and Gooch, however, as the two are still good friends. Back in August, the Daily Mail posted a few photos of the former couple hanging out together in Manhattan.