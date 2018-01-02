Logan Paul Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Logan Paul has an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Ohio native started making online videos when he was just 10 years old.

Despite finding a love for digital media, Paul’s education was a priority in his life. He attended Ohio University where he was studying engineering. His internet fame took off whilst he was enrolled, however, and he left the small mid-western state for the West Coast to pursue his dreams.

On January 1, 2018, Paul, 22, began trending on social media after posting a video of a dead body that he happened across while visiting Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, which is also known as “Suicide Forest.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. His Latest ‘Suicide’ Video Could Cost Him Subscribers & Advertisers

Paul came under fire on social media after he posted a video that he took at Japan’s Aokigahara Forest. He had been planning a different kind of video, but happened upon a dead body and decided to keep filming. From there, he filmed a bit with the body in the background, blurring out the face of the dead man before posting the video on YouTube.

“Suicide is not a joke. Depression and mental illnesses are not a joke. We came here with an intent to focus on the haunted aspect of the forest. This just became very real and, obviously, a lot of people are going through a lot of sh*t in their lives … suicide is not the answer, guys. There are people who love you and care for you,” Paul said.

Despite Paul’s attempt to make his video about suicide awareness, he has been receiving all kinds of messages, many people begging him to remove the video out of respect for the deceased. The video has since been removed from YouTube, though it’s unclear if Paul decided to delete it or if YouTube removed it.

While Paul might be enjoying all of the attention that the video had been receiving (there were over 6.5 million views on it before it was deleted), many have been wondering if this will cost him subscribers — and/or advertisers.

If advertisers decided to drop their deals with Paul, he could actually lose money. So far, however, there hasn’t been any word on a drop for Paul. Now that the video is down, Paul may not be negatively impacted financially following his controversial post.

He has since apologized for the video. You can read his apology below.

2. He Makes the Majority of His Money Off of Advertisers

Like most online celebrities, Paul makes the majority of his money from advertisers. Since he has over 15 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, he is prime real estate for companies who want to spread the word about their products. As Ad Week puts it, Paul is an “in-demand marketing partner.”

“I want to be a pioneer. I want to be one of the first digital stars to make the transition to traditional media,” he told Ad Week back in 2016.

In 2015, Dunkin’ Donuts tapped Paul to promote their new app.

“The social media star…will begin promoting the Dunkin’ Donuts app and the chain’s DD Perks loyalty program in various posts. It marks the first time Dunkin’ is turning to a social celebrity for marketing. Dunkin’ Donuts and longtime agency Hill Holliday worked with Mr. Paul and Collective Digital Studio, which represents him, on the effort,” Ad Age reported at the time.

3. He Started Making Money on Vine

Taking advantage of his growing popularity, Paul made a Vine video in 2014 for game developer Ubisoft, earning $1,000 for a clip for the company’s Just Dance brand, according to AdWeek.

Vine was a video-sharing app in which users could film and post super short clips that lasted six seconds. These short videos played in a continuous loop. The Vine app became unavailable on January 17th 2017.