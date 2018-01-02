Logan Paul Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Logan Paul has an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Ohio native started making online videos when he was just 10 years old.
Despite finding a love for digital media, Paul’s education was a priority in his life. He attended Ohio University where he was studying engineering. His internet fame took off whilst he was enrolled, however, and he left the small mid-western state for the West Coast to pursue his dreams.
On January 1, 2018, Paul, 22, began trending on social media after posting a video of a dead body that he happened across while visiting Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, which is also known as “Suicide Forest.”
Here is what you need to know:
1. His Latest ‘Suicide’ Video Could Cost Him Subscribers & Advertisers
Paul came under fire on social media after he posted a video that he took at Japan’s Aokigahara Forest. He had been planning a different kind of video, but happened upon a dead body and decided to keep filming. From there, he filmed a bit with the body in the background, blurring out the face of the dead man before posting the video on YouTube.
“Suicide is not a joke. Depression and mental illnesses are not a joke. We came here with an intent to focus on the haunted aspect of the forest. This just became very real and, obviously, a lot of people are going through a lot of sh*t in their lives … suicide is not the answer, guys. There are people who love you and care for you,” Paul said.
Despite Paul’s attempt to make his video about suicide awareness, he has been receiving all kinds of messages, many people begging him to remove the video out of respect for the deceased. The video has since been removed from YouTube, though it’s unclear if Paul decided to delete it or if YouTube removed it.
While Paul might be enjoying all of the attention that the video had been receiving (there were over 6.5 million views on it before it was deleted), many have been wondering if this will cost him subscribers — and/or advertisers.
If advertisers decided to drop their deals with Paul, he could actually lose money. So far, however, there hasn’t been any word on a drop for Paul. Now that the video is down, Paul may not be negatively impacted financially following his controversial post.
He has since apologized for the video. You can read his apology below.
2. He Makes the Majority of His Money Off of Advertisers
Like most online celebrities, Paul makes the majority of his money from advertisers. Since he has over 15 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, he is prime real estate for companies who want to spread the word about their products. As Ad Week puts it, Paul is an “in-demand marketing partner.”
“I want to be a pioneer. I want to be one of the first digital stars to make the transition to traditional media,” he told Ad Week back in 2016.
In 2015, Dunkin’ Donuts tapped Paul to promote their new app.
“The social media star…will begin promoting the Dunkin’ Donuts app and the chain’s DD Perks loyalty program in various posts. It marks the first time Dunkin’ is turning to a social celebrity for marketing. Dunkin’ Donuts and longtime agency Hill Holliday worked with Mr. Paul and Collective Digital Studio, which represents him, on the effort,” Ad Age reported at the time.
3. He Started Making Money on Vine
Taking advantage of his growing popularity, Paul made a Vine video in 2014 for game developer Ubisoft, earning $1,000 for a clip for the company’s Just Dance brand, according to AdWeek.
Vine was a video-sharing app in which users could film and post super short clips that lasted six seconds. These short videos played in a continuous loop. The Vine app became unavailable on January 17th 2017.
Around the same time, Paul made a compilation of his most popular vines and posted it to YouTube. The vid earned him 4 million views in its first week, a surge in attention he would soon capitalize on.
As Celebrity Net Worth tells it, in 2014, Paul left his studies to move to Los Angeles and devote all his attention to social media. After cultivating a 4-million strong following on Vine, he began making money with paid videos for a diverse group of brands, from HBO and Virgin mobile to Pepsi and Ritz.
4. He Has a Digital TV Series, Has Done Several Movies, & Has a Line of Merchandise
In addition to being a YouTube star, Paul also sells his own line of merchandise. The name of the company is called Maverick, and items available for purchase can be seen at shoploganpaul.com. Among the merchandise available are sweaters, T-shirts, socks, and cell phone cases.
He also has a digital TV series with Comcast called Logan Paul Vs. He’s been in several movies, including The Thinning and The Thinning: New World Order, both of which were released in 2016. In 2015, Paul guest-starred in one episode of Law & Order: SVU.
Another upcoming Paul project is Airplane Mode, a film for which he shares writing credits with brother Jake Paul and the film’s directorial duo, David Dinetz and Dylan Trussell.
“Internet stars join together as they travel abroad but things don’t exactly go to plan as they begin to crash…” reads the movie’s synopsis on the Internet Movie Database. The movie stars Logan Paul, Mikaela Hoover, Chloe Bridges and also lists Broken Lizard’s Kevin Heffernan among the rest of the cast.
“To be honest, I’m worth three times the amount I’m getting paid,” Paul told Tubefilter in 2016, “I think anyone on the Internet with eyeballs at this time and place is a bargain because it’s so new — no one really knows what they’re worth.” Paul goes on to say “I can retire if I wanted to.”
5. He Made $12.5 Million in 2016 & Purchased a $6.6 Million Home in 2017
CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY & SANTA’S NEW NAME IS @LOGANPAUL 🎅🏼 1.) @MaverickByLoganPaul 20% off SITEWIDE discount through Cyber Monday 2.) Just dropped our next-level♦️Red Collection♦️(joggers, hoodies, backpacks, shorts) 3.) Flying TWO of you out here to hang & ride in the freshly wrapped Red Challenger, SO go shop, join the movement and #BeAMaverick ♦️➡️ LINK IN BIO ⬅️♦️
The year 2016 proved to be quite lucrative for the internet star. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned $12.5 million that year, which was enough to buy him a pretty sweet bachelor pad.
In 2017, Paul dropped an impressive $6.6 million on a 8,700-square-foot abode in Encino, California. The home, which was previously owned by actor Ryan Stiles, boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
There is “a modern farmhouse vibe, and boasts vaulted ceilings, a wine cellar, four fireplaces, a screening room with projector, and a kitchen with a massive island,” according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Unsurprisingly, Paul made a video about his purchase. You can check it out below.
