Stars & Actresses Wearing Black to Golden Globes 2018 Red Carpet

Tonight is the 2018 Golden Globes and the biggest names in Hollywood will be attending the event. Following the scandals of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, and other bigwigs in the industry, the show is set to take on a bit more of a serious tone than usual. One aspect of this will take place on the red carpet. Actresses and stars will be donning pins that read “Time’s Up”, in honor of the new anti-sexual harassment group, and they will be wearing black in a silent protest, according to CNN. Eva Longoria explained the seriousness of this fashion statement to the New York Times, saying that, “This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment. For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch talked with CNN about the statement in wearing black together. Welch explained that, “This movement is incredibly well organized. All of my clients were aware through their own network … Every showroom and designer has been incredible … Honestly, for this, it wouldn’t be an option to not wear black. I can’t imagine working [with] an actor who wouldn’t want to support this.” Celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch has added that this movement is not a competition. “It’s a sisterhood.”

In an interview with TIME, famed stylist Cristina Ehrlich also said, “I truly believe 2018 will be the era of accountability and I can’t think of a better way to kick it off. The red carpet is watched globally and is therefore an incredible platform for and the perfect place for this sort of demonstration. Where in the past the red carpet has been about glitz and glamour, this year it isn’t about standing out, it’s about standing together and speaking out.” WWD previously revealed that some designers were asked to recreate gowns that were already custom-made for the occasion in black.

So, which actresses are hitting up the red carpet in black attire tonight? Who is participating in the silent protest? According to People, some of the stars wearing black include Allison Janney, Saoirse Ronan, Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Edgar Ramirez. But, by the sound of things, this year’s red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards will be a sea of black. And, as tonight’s red carpet arrivals pour in, tune in here as we update this post from photos of A-listers donned in black.