Games With Gold September 2017 Lineup

Summer is practically over and it feels like it just flew by. Instead of getting sad about the colder weather you can instead get happy about the upcoming lineup of games. The new set of Xbox Games with Gold is here and we have a couple of gems with this month’s lineup.

These games are available for “free” provided you have a subscription to Xbox Live Gold and will remain available to you as long as you keep your subscription active.

Games with Gold:

Forza Motorsport 5: Forza 5 was a launch title for the Xbox One way back in 2013 so it is beginning to show some signs of age. That doesn’t stop this game from being just as fun as the other racers though. It does feel a little light on content compared to other games in the series but this should help hold you over until Forza 7 gets here later this year.

Oxenfree: This game is described as a supernatural mystery graphic adventure game. We’d like to say that this is the first game in that genre but we could be wrong. Players take control of a teenager on a trip to a local island. Of course everything hits the fan and you must discover what is really going on on the island.

Hydro Thunder Hurricane: Keep the warm weather going with Hydro Thunder Hurricane! This game was released back in 2010 as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Live Summer of Arcade promotion. It is a boat racing game and a sequel to Hydro Thunder. If you’re looking for a game that’s lets you go really fast in a boat and race against friends then this is probably something you’re looking for.

Battlefield 3: An oldie but a goodie. Battlefield 3 was the last mainline Battlefield title to not be released for the next generation consoles. Although Battlefield 4 released for the Xbox 360, you could tell it was being held back on the older hardware. With the game being so old, it’s hard to tell what the playerbase is like on this game. If you’re used to the 64-man battles on Xbox One with its Battlefield games, you might be disappointed to see the smaller matches on the Xbox 360. The campaign is still good fun though.

Hydro Thunder Hurricane and Battlefield 3 are available on Xbox 360 and are part of Xbox One’s backwards compatibility program.

Trials Fusion will remain free until September 15 as part of August’s Games With Gold lineup. You still have time to grab Slime Rancher and Red Faction: Armageddon if you’re reading this on August 31.