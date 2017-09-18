Battlejack: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Battlejack.

1. Want to Fight the Chaos Titan, But He’s Hiding?

• The fastest way to clear dungeons to get him to appear is to re-play the first dungeon of Chapter One, “Journey Begins.” Auto-Battling this Dungeon would be quickest. (Example: Titan needs two more dungeons to appear? Auto-battle through dungeon 1-1 two times to get him to appear ASAP!)

2. Want Tons of XP So You Can Rank Up Your Account?

• The dungeons that award some of the most XP are in the “Events” portal. Specifically the timed events under the “Enchanted Forest.” Beating “Novice” gives 1000 XP, beating “Intermediate” gives 1500 XP and so on.

3. Take Note of Every Card’s “Hero Type”

• Do you have multiple of the same hero card and don’t know which version to use? Pay close attention to their “Hero Type” and pick the one that closely matches your playstyle.

4. Don’t Delete Friend Quests!

• Is your Friends List full, but you keep getting friend requests? Don’t delete the request. Remove an old friend whose card you never use, so you can accept the new friend AND gain 10 Honor Points.

5. There’s No Need to Worry When You Sell/Fuse Heroes

• If you sell or fuse a hero who has Runes equipped, don’t worry. Their equipped Runes will become unequipped and go back into your Rune inventory WITHOUT having to pay the standard “Unbinding” fee.