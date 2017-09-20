Destiny 2: How to Beat the Exodus Crash Nightfall

Another reset, another Nightfall for all of the Destiny 2 Guardians to go out and complete. This week features the rather long Strike, Exodus Crash, which has one of the most obnoxious bosses in the game. Thankfully, users will not have to worry about the Prism modifier that was in place the last two weeks. Replacing it is Attrition, which sees both your shield and health regeneration significantly impaired. However, you can re-earn some of your shields and health by killing enemies. Each foe has a chance to create a vortex of Light that will restore some of your health and even give you some Super charge.

For this raid, you will want to make sure that you have higher Resilience and Recovery since mobility won’t be as significant this time around. Also, if you are playing a Warlock, try throwing up your Healing Rift or use Devour to counteract some of the problems caused by Attrition. The other modifier is Timewarp: Anomalies, causes certain areas of the Strike to be littered with floating, blue glowing cubes. Destroying one will get you 30 additional seconds, so it’s imperative to nab as many as possible. Whenever there is one around you’ll see the phrase “Anomaly Detected” in the bottom right corner of your screen.

For this Nightfall, you will want to run your most powerful weapons and focus on Supers that can wipe entire groups of enemies off the map. The elemental typing is not as important, but you will want to make sure you have something Arc related since that’s what a typical Fallen Captain’s shield is. Finally, for the boss consider using Nightstalker, Gunslinger, or Voidwalker since their single target damage is great.

When the Nightfall actually starts do not use your Sparrows as there will be a ton of anomalies scattered throughout this junkyard. Some are really well hidden or tucked away in corners so always keep your head on a swivel. Most of the enemies are fairly easy to deal with, but I recommend prioritizing the Pikes first since they can obliterate your health. Fight your way to the top, making sure to pick up as many Anomalies as possible. You should end up with around 14 to 15 minutes on your timers before advancing.

The next section will only have two anomalies, with one behind the way you came and another under the ground. To get the one under the ground line yourself up with the vent on the floor and shoot through until you see hit markers and destroy it. If you want, have two teammates go ahead of you to begin the defense encounter while you nab these time bonuses.

For the defense part, try to pace your Supers so you can clear the waves of enemies that pour out. Try to reserve your Power weapon ammo for the two Servitors as they will be your primary targets midway through. Make sure to play cautiously since enemies can really hit hard and your lack of health regen will make things tricky. If you have a Titan, make sure they drop a barrier once the Heavy Shanks come out. The only anomaly in this room is on top of the roof, so jump up on the blocks to your right and either lob a grenade or shoot it.

Move to the next area and quickly move around the map to charge up the Arc Pulses, making sure to use your Sparrow to quickly close the distance. There are zero anomalies outside, but you will want to kill the Pikes that are roaming around the map. Make your way to the Spider Tank and quickly dispatch it with either the Pikes provided or your Supers/Power Weapons. Once it falls, head inside and begin clearing the enemies out. There are a lot of anomalies in the darkroom, however, they are fairly easy to spot since they glow bright blue. You can find a few of these time saves up near the top of the room on tucked away platforms so use a sniper or mobile character to obtain them.

Now for the boss himself, this Fallen leader can be annoying if you can output a ton of damage quickly. When Thaviks comes out, have everyone on your fireteam focus fire this Fallen. He will be invisible so if you are having issues tracking him, use damage over time effects to act as a way to follow his movements. After some damage is done, Thaviks will completely vanish and call out a bunch of basic enemies and shanks. He will then reappear, allowing players a brief window to attack him and cut down his health bar before Thaviks runs off again.

Once he pulls out his swords, hit him with everything you’ve got to quickly end the fight before he vanishes again. If you wait too long this guy will make you wait some more, which is frustrating if you’re trying to complete the Rat King exotic questline. Now, it is possible to shoot Thaviks off the walls of the area after he vanishes, as Youtuber Red Izded shows in this clip. However, don’t waste all your time staring at the walls, otherwise, the shanks will electrocute you and make you move slower.

This Nightfall is all about obtaining as many time bonuses as possible before making it to the boss. Ideally, if you arrive with 10 minutes on the clock you should be fine. However, if you don’t time your Supers just right then Thaviks will punish you for it. Always try to use them right as he comes out, as this Captain has a bad habit of vanishing right after taking some damage. With some patience and speed, you should be able to conquer this Destiny 2 Nightfall with little issue.