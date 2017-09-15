Destiny 2: How to Unlock Trials of the Nine

Bungie

More content is opening up for the world of Destiny 2. Today marks the return of Xur and the Trials of the Nine. Xur is a special NPC that sells Exotics and only shows up for a limited time. Make sure you see him some time this weekend to check out his wares.

Trials of the Nine is a weekly PvP mode that allows players to compete against one another in a singular game mode on a singular map. Trials of the Nine will reward players with a “Powerful Gear” engram so it is important to do this each week to receive higher level gear.

There are some things you’ll have to take care of first before you enter the Trials, though. The first thing you’ll have to do is finish Destiny 2’s main campaign. This shouldn’t be too big of a surprise since most of the content in the game requires you to complete the main story first. It can argued that the game doesn’t really start until you complete it.

Once you finish the game, you’ll have to then reach 260 Power Level and complete the Call to Arms Milestone at least once. This means you’ll need to do some grinding in the Crucible before you get a taste of true competitive Destiny 2.

Players must complete the Destiny 2 campaign, the Call to Arms Milestone at least once, and have 260 Power for access to Trials of the Nine. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 15, 2017

You’ll need to get a fireteam of four players together to participate in those mode. Guided Games isn’t available as of yet for the mode so this is currently the only way to participate. Once you have your team, open your Director and select Crucible. From there, you can select Trials of the Nine and get to work.

The first week of Trials of the Nine features the Countdown game mode on the map Eternity. This remains the same for a week so we hope you like this map and mode. Like the regular Crucible, these matches will be 4v4. Winning matches earns you Trials of the Nine tokens which can then be redeemed at The Emissary. Winning your first match in the mode also grants you a Milestone.

If you’re reading this right now, that should mean the Trials of the Nine are live so what are you waiting for? Go crack some Guardian skulls.

Destiny 2 is out now for Xbox One and PS4. The PC version is coming October 24 as a Battle.net exclusive. If you haven’t checked it out yet, take a quick look at the official Trials of the Nine teaser trailer below.