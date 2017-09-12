FIFA 18 Demo Out Now: Here’s What You Can Do

EA Sports

The FIFA 18 demo is out now for Xbox One and PS4 users. If you’re a big FIFA fan, you’re probably already downloading this demo and diving right into the content included. FIFA 18 has big things in store for Alex Hunter’s sophomore season and Career Mode. Here’s what you can look forward to in the new FIFA 18 demo.

Once you fire up the demo, you’re greeting with a few screens showcasing the new gameplay features hyping up EA’s flagship Frostbite engine. The screens tell us that this will be the most realistic FIFA game ever due to the engine but that’s not the only thing you can do. Players can look forward to the new dribbling mechanics that have received a complete overhaul with this iteration. The new mechanics plan to create more defined touches, tighter turns and better transitions to attack than ever before.

We also get a look at the FIFA Ultimate Team feature called FUT Icons. This will put players in the cleats of soccer greats such as Pele and Ronaldinho as you replay their key career moments as we likely move toward unlocking them for our teams.

There’s an option to jump right into the action with the Kick Off mode. A good host of teams are available for this demo including:

Atletico Madrid

Bayern

Boca Juniors

Chelsea

Guadalajara

Juventus

Los Angeles Galaxy

Manchester City

Manchester United

Paris

Real Madrid

Toronto FC

Vissel Kobe

On top of the 12 included teams, there’s also four different stadiums to choose from. This really is a feature-rich demo.

The highlight of the demo is The Journey. Players are once again put in control of Alex Hunter after his breakthrough season in the Premier League in last year’s iteration. The cast of characters is impressive as it feature Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas, Muller, Dele Alli and more with this new story.

Of course, there’s also an option to pre-order FIFA 18 right from the demo. You can read much more about this year’s version of FIFA right here. We can all but confirm this will be the best iteration of the game so far. EA Sports has put a lot of care into their sports franchises this year with Madden, NBA Live and now FIFA all looking like strong installments.

FIFA 18 hits store shelves September 29 for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Those who purchase the Ronaldo Edition will have three day early access beginning on September 26.