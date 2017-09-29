FIFA 18: How To Earn FUT Coins Fast

EA Sports

FIFA 18 is here and with it is another season of everyone’s favorite addictive mode: FIFA Ultimate Team. Once you tear open your initial packs, you’re left to fend for yourself in terms of gathering coins. Of course, you can just purchase some packs with real money but not everyone wants to do that. This means you’ll have to grind for coins for more packs.

For those unfamiliar with the mode, FUT is a mode that allows players to collect their favorite soccer players and create their own dream team. One could quickly find themselves staying up far past their bedtime grinding out challenges to get their favorite player.

If you’re going to be successful in FIFA Ultimate Team, you’re going to need a good stockpile of coins. There are numerous ways to get these coins but we’re going to go over some of the easiest ways to help you amass an early collection. One of the easiest ways to get coins to finish your Manager Tasks. There’s a healthy amount of tasks available that should give you a good amount of coins and packs to start out with. It can be quite the drag but it does give you a good amount to start out with so it’s in your best interest to do these.

If you act fast, the Transfer Market will also be pretty worthwhile to you early on. You will either be able to quick-sell some of your players for some quick coins or put your unwanted players up for auction. If you do this in the first couple days after the release, you might be able to make a hefty amount of coins since a market hasn’t established yet. You might be able to sell off some of your higher tiered players in exchange for a king’s ransom.

You can always check the Squad Building Challenges for additional ways to earn packs and coins. These events can be pretty fun and they reset often so you’ll always have some new ways to earn stuff. Playing matches will always remain an effective way to earn coins so don’t forget to keep doing that.

We’ll keep this list updated as more ways become apparent.

FIFA 18 is out now for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.