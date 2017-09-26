Fortnite’s Free, ‘Controversial’ Battle Royale Mode Available Now!

Fortnite’s Battle Royale Mode is now available cross platform for free. The mode takes deliberate inspiration from the world-famous PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and came under a bit of fire for it:

“We’ve had an ongoing relationship with Epic Games throughout PUBG’s development as they are the creators of UE4, the engine we licensed for the game. After listening to the growing feedback from our community and reviewing the gameplay for ourselves, we are concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known.” Said a press release.

However, Fornite has the advantage of being first to console…and is free, compared to PUBG’s 29.99 price tag. The 100 player PvP battle drops players into a massive map and challenges them to collect weapons and become the last one standing – though there are crafting elements and a cartoony art style to differentiate it from PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

The release also comes with two new weapons and online team play.

PUBG is scheduled for an XBOX One release sometime this year.

Stay tuned for future updates, guides, and more news regarding Fornite, PUBG, and how they compare.